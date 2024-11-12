Which U.S. House races are still uncalled?

It’s been a week since Americans cast their ballots on Election Day, and control of the U.S. House of Representatives remain undetermined.

Republicans, who will control both the White House and Senate, will likely remain in power in the House, giving President-elect Donald Trump the opportunity to enact many of the policies he ran on.

Advertisement

As of Tuesday afternoon, 16 races remain uncalled. Democrats would need to win 13 of those to reach the 218 seats needed to take control of the House, which would lead to a divided government and checks on Trump’s agenda. Democrats are in the lead in just eight of the outstanding races.

Most of the uncalled House races are in California, where efforts to make voting easier have extended the time it takes to count all the votes. California also has more than 22 million registered voters, and the vast majority vote by mail, where ballots postmarked by Election Day can still be counted up to seven days later.

Among the most-watched races is in Alaska, where Republican Nick Begich III leads incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola for the state’s only House seat. Begich’s grandfather, former Rep. Nick Begich, once held that seat, but his plane disappeared while traveling to Juneau during his 1972 reelection campaign.

Alaska has ranked-choice voting, so if neither candidate receives 50% of the vote, the race will be determined on Nov. 20.

Another close race is in Maine’s 2nd District, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Jared Golden narrowly leads Republican challenger Austin Theriault. That race will also be decided by an automatic ranked-choice recount, which is scheduled to begin Tuesday afternoon.

Pennsylvania’s House races have all been called. Republicans won 10 of the commonwealth’s 17 seats in Congress and flipped two seats — the 7th District in the Lehigh Valley, where Ryan Mackenzie upset Rep. Susan Wild, and the 8th District in Northeast Pennsylvania, where Robert Bresnahan defeated Rep. Matt Cartwright.

There will also be at least one vacancy Republicans will need to contend with, thanks to Trump’s decision to nominate Rep. Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.) to become the county’s next United Nations ambassador. It’s unclear when Stefanik will resign her seat — a special election can’t be scheduled until she officially steps down from office. Once that happens, the special election will take place between 70 and 80 days later.

Here are the U.S. House races that remain uncalled: