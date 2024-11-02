Michelle Obama will rally for Kamala Harris in the Philly suburbs today. Here’s what to know.

Former first lady Michelle Obama will travel to the Philly suburbs Saturday to make the case for Vice President Kamala Harris, three days ahead of the 2024 election.

Harris won’t be attending the event, which will take place in Norristown, Montgomery County, Saturday night. Instead, Harris will be holding rallies in two other battleground states Saturday — one in Atlanta and another in Charlotte, N.C.

Advertisement

Instead, Obama will be joined by music superstar Alicia Keys, who campaigned with Harris in 2020 and was among those who protested former President Donald Trump’s migration policies in 2018.

Obama, the wife of former President Barack Obama, has hit the campaign trail hard for Harris in recent days. Nowhere is the presidential race closer than Pennsylvania, where public polling shows the race in a virtual tie leading up to Election Day on Tuesday. An Inquirer analysis of early voting data shows women and seniors breaking for Democrats.

At a rally in Michigan last week, Obama called on men to support Harris, warning that their wives, daughters, and mothers would “become collateral damage” to the rage they feel heading into the election. And in a get-out-the-vote speech Tuesday near Atlanta, she called on voters to “stop the spiral of disillusionment and apathy.”

“We’ve got a lot of folks thirsty for likes from their followers but uninterested in the needs of their communities,” Obama said. “We’ve got folks excited to vote on reality shows but not willing to vote for their actual reality.”

Obama remains among the most popular public figures in the country, and a large part of her appeal is her outspoken disdain for politics. But that hasn’t prevented her from directly criticizing Trump, calling out his “erratic behavior” and “obvious mental decline” in Michigan last week.

“She was nasty,” Trump responded at a rally in Atlanta earlier this week. “That was a big mistake that she made.”

Where is Michelle’s Obama rally located?

Obama’s rally will take place at Norristown High School in Montgomery County Saturday.

Those interested in attending can register via a listing on the Democratic National Committee event page. That may also add you to their mail and fundraising list.

What time does Michelle Obama’s rally start?

The rally is expected to begin around 7 p.m.

How can I watch the rally from home?

Viewers can tune into C-SPAN to watch the rally, and you’ll also be able to find a live stream to the event Saturday on the Harris campaign’s YouTube page.

Kamala Harris will be back in Philly on Monday

Harris will spend nearly all day campaigning in Pennsylvania Monday, with events scheduled during the day in Allentown and Pittsburgh.

The vice president will then travel to Philadelphia to hold a rally and concert in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art Monday night, where road closures have already been announced. She’ll be joined by a yet-to-be-announced musical guest.

Donald Trump will rally in Lancaster County Sunday

Trump will return to Pennsylvania Sunday, where he’ll rally at Flyadvanced Lancaster in Lititz, Lancaster County. Doors are scheduled to open at 6 a.m., with Trump expected to speak around 10 a.m.

The former president will then be back in Pennsylvania Monday, the day before the election, to hold rallies in Reading at 2 p.m. and Pittsburgh at 6 p.m. — around the same time as Harris’ rally just a mile away.

» READ MORE: To turn out Pa. voters this weekend, Harris and Trump are using very different tactics