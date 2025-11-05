Mikie Sherrill was underestimated. So was the extent of anti-Trump sentiment in New Jersey.

As pundits and some pollsters forecast a nailbiter in the New Jersey governor’s race, Dawn Rowe felt calm and confident. The 66-year-old Democratic organizer in Sussex County has known U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill since her first assembly run.

“I have been saying since we went out canvassing for her, when you meet her, and you speak with her, and she looks right at you, you understand integrity,” Rowe said Tuesday night at Sherrill’s election night party. “We knew if enough people connected with Mikie, they’d see that, too.”

Advertisement

With a commanding 13-point victory over Republican Jack Ciattarelli Tuesday, Sherrill silenced the critics – some of them within her own party – and fueled a Democratic wave that could portend good things for the party in the 2026 midterms. In the aftermath, some political observers conceded they’d failed to grasp the strength of both Sherrill’s careful campaign and the anti-Trump sentiment in New Jersey. Sherrill called out Trump in her victory speech Tuesday, blaming him for escalating healthcare costs and terminating important infrastructure projects.

“We here in New Jersey are bound to fight for a different future for our children,” Sherrill told supporters Tuesday night. “We see clearly how important liberty is. We know that no one in our great state is safe when our neighbors are targeted, ignoring the law and the Constitution.”

Democrats have the voter registration advantage in New Jersey and Trump’s popularity has reached new lows in some polls, signaling an opportunity here.

But the win was significant.

Every county in the state voted more Democratic than in the 2024 presidential election. Sherrill flipped back all five of the counties President Donald Trump won in New Jersey last year, reversed losses in urban counties like Hudson and Passaic, overperformed in South Jersey and ushered in along with her, a wave of Democratic state legislators running down-ballot.

And for many Democrats scarred by Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss, Sherrill’s win — the first Democratic woman ever elected governor in New Jersey — sent a strong signal that yes, women can win competitive races.

“She was absolutely underestimated, as women often are,” said Jennifer Holdsworth, a national Democratic consultant and chair of a super PAC that backed Sherrill at the election night party in East Brunswick late Tuesday.

Most polling had Sherrill up between five and eight points, though several reputable surveys showed a tied race in the final weeks. Polling also under-measured her 13-point win in the June primary.

“A lot of pollsters were being cautious because they were burned before by voters who were not recognized by their methods,” Holdsworth said. “Now, I think it’s time to come out from under the covers.”

Her margin of victory was even larger than Democrat Zohran Mamdani’s in the New York City mayoral race. Sherrill’s moderate approach was often contrasted against Mamdani’s progressive promises in the lead-up to Election Day, but her commanding win will give a boost to the party’s centrist wing heading into the 2026 midterms as Democrats still grapple with the best approach to countering Trump.

Women were a huge driver of Sherrill’s victory, and Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger in Virginia, according to early exit polls. Both women come from national security backgrounds and were first elected to Congress in 2018, a year when women won a historic number of races amid an anti-Trump backlash.

“She went from the Navy to being a prosecutor, to Congress, to raising four children … she’s remarkable,” said Megan Parmelee, celebrating at Sherrill’s Election Night party on Tuesday with her son who worked on the campaign.

“It means I have someone in my corner, fighting for me and my kids.”

Focus on affordability – and Trump

Sherrill rode a wave of anti-Trump sentiment to her victory but she also successfully connected Trump to an affordability crisis in New Jesey and offered some ideas, albeit often lacking specifics, for how to fix it.

“I saw her talking about the things that people cared about, and all the exit polls told you people’s lives are too f— expensive,” Democratic National Committee vice chair Malcolm Kenyatta said. “And she is not just sort of, you know, saying it’s too expensive … she’s saying here’s an executive order on freezing the cost of utility bills.”

At Roosevelt Elementary School in New Brunswick on Tuesday, Luke Peebler, a 21-year-old urban planning major at Rutgers voted for Sherrill. He had some reservations, he said – she’s further left than he is but ultimately her message on bringing down energy costs won him over.

Peebler said his energy bill in his one bedroom apartment skyrocketed this summer from $125 one month to $300 the next. It was the first time he connected personal finances with an election.

“I feel like I understood where my parents are coming from. One person wants to lower my electric bill and not increase the sales tax, and the other person wants to double the sales tax, essentially,” Peeblers said. “Those financial motivations have really driven me, particularly in this election, more than I expected.”

Sherrill repeatedly attacked Ciattarelli for remarks he made during his campaign in which he said that “every option is on the table” after noting other states’ sales tax rates.

Thaiz Cedres, 27, a drug and alcohol counselor in New Brunswick, also said she voted for Sherrill in hopes she’d improve affordability in the state.

“I have siblings and I have family on food stamps and SNAP and I think it’s important to raise awareness, care for people that look like us,” she said.

But for Cedres and several other voters, it was also a way to push back against Trump.

“For me, it is voting blue as far as just wanting to just be a change. I mean, you got to stand for something.”

Re-engaging Black and Latino voters

Sherrill improved on Harris’ margins in every county in the state but her success was particularly telling in counties with large cities like Hudson and Passaic. Sherrill won Hudson by 50 points, a 22-point improvement on Harris’ performance there. She won Passaic by 15 points, an 18-point swing. They were the two counties with the largest shift back to Democrats in this election.

“You know, the last election, we made so much about Donald Trump’s strength, but really what I thought it was about was the couch’s strength,” Kenyatta said. “A lot of people sat out the election.”

She made frequent appearances in Newark, including in the final week of the election with President Barack Obama.

Rev. Charles Boyer, a pastor at Greater Mt. Zion AME Church in Trenton, has been organizing Black churches to get out the vote for Sherrill. Boyer supported Newark Mayor Ras Baraka in the primary but endorsed Sherrill and has since worked to get her elected.

“She came out very affirmatively around things very important to us, around housing, partnerships with faith-rooted institutions, to do economic and community development, focus on black maternal health, education, so we feel very good about that,” Boyer said.

“And honestly, I think, after today, after this election, when, when the campaign sees the enthusiasm of the Black vote and what that’s meant. I’m expecting her to lean in to that much more.”

Sherrill also focused on her background as a Navy pilot, a prosecutor and a member of Congress. Her pick for lieutenant governor, Dale Caldwell, will be the first Black man to serve in that position in New Jersey.

“While they try to tear women down we are sending the first dem woman to the gov office,” Caldwell said Tuesday night. “While they try to silence communities of color we’re sending the first Black man to the lieutenant governor’s office.”

At the polls in New Brunswick, several Latino voters said Trump’s immigration enforcement actions and a feeling that the economy had not improved prompted them to vote Democratic.

Kevin Canseco, 27, a New Brunswick Sherrill voter whose parents emigrated from Mexico, said as Trump focuses his immigration enforcement on noncriminals, Canseco feels more driven to vote blue.

“It’s not always about who has the best, I guess, plan for everyone, it’s who’s genuine? Who cares about me and my community? And who has a heart at the end of the day?”

Patricia Campos-Medina, vice chair of Mikie Sherrill campaign, noted the focus on Latino voters as part of a larger coalition in a big tent party that got her the win.

“We are progressive, we’re moderate, but at the core we are New Jerseyans,” she said. “We are teachers, nurses, carpenters … And most of all, we are all immigrants. Whether you came here 100 years ago or 10 years ago, we are in this country and we belong in New Jersey and in the United States of America.”

A strong South Jersey showing

Sherrill was expected to do well along the New Jersey turnpike and in populous counties in the Central and Northern part of the state. But she also got a big boost from South Jersey, which was seen as key to Ciattarelli’s victory.

The five counties south of Camden — Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem — all went for Ciattarelli in 2021, giving him a combined 56.8% of the vote. The counties were also won by Trump in last year’s presidential election. Those results led to a focus on South Jersey from Ciattarelli’s campaign.

Sherrill won three of the five counties, and had a slim lead over Ciattarelli in the region’s combined vote total. With 93% of the statewide vote counted, Ciattarelli had 49.1% of the region’s vote, a decline of nearly 8 percentage points from his vote share from 2021.

Every county in the state saw increased turnout in 2025 as compared with the 2021 and 2017 gubernatorial elections. Overall, about 49% of voters had turned out as of Election Day, up from about 40% in 2021 and about 39% in 2017.

On average, each county swung about 10.6 points more Democratic in 2025 than in 2021. Early voting may be the driving factor.

As of Election Day, nearly 1.4 million New Jerseyans had voted early, 742,000 in-person at early voting sites and another 641,000 via mail ballots.

Just over half of those voters were Democrats, 29% were Republicans and about 21% were registered with neither party. There was a partisan split between the voting methods, with Democratic voters swamping their GOP counterparts by a whopping 62% to 21% margin among the mail vote and a more modest 42% to 35% margin among the early in-person vote.

Tim Alexander, a Democrat taking on incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew in 2026, was part of Sherrill’s South Jersey “army.”

He said the campaign coordinated with established grassroots organizations and networks and a lot of work went into creating more community ambassadors for her there. And he thought her affordability pitch resonated in a place where anti-Trumpism might not have been as effective across the board.

“She talked about real issues. Keep in mind that South Jersey has a strong MAGA presence,” Alexander said. “We had to reach not just Democrats and independents but some Republicans who recognized that your interests are being trampled upon.”

Alexander, who is on his third congressional run, said the Democratic results in South Jersey make him more hopeful as he makes his third attempt in the district, which stretches from Gloucester County to the Jersey shore.

Across the state on Tuesday, voters at the polls brought up Trump and many described their decision as a vote against him, rather than necessarily for Sherrill or her platform. The prospect of that worried some observers in the lead-up. Was Sherrill giving people enough to vote for?

Heather Bryceland, a 52-year-old middle school teacher in Salem County thought so. Bryceland’s great-grandmother was a suffragette. She voted with her daughter’s rights in mind, feeling lucky, she said, that Sherrill was the Democratic candidate.

“She’s a military vet, making her a strong female,” Bryceland said. “A figure to admire by my daughter and the girls I teach.”

Graphics editor John Duchneskie and staff writer Al Lubrano contributed to this article.