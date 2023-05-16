Montgomery County election results: Five Democrats are running for two commissioner seats

Voters went to the polls Tuesday to pick their parties’ nominees for Montgomery County commissioner, capping a contentious race. Ballots were still being counted late Tuesday evening.

The Democratic primary race marked a new phase for the party, which has controlled county government in Norristown since 2012. After a decade of electoral success — and the rise of former county commissioner Josh Shapiro to the governor’s office — the party this year experienced the most crowded primary campaign in modern history, with five candidates on the ballot.

There’s only one party-endorsed commissioner candidate: Jamila Winder, a former local elected official who in January was appointed to fill a vacancy. Rank-and-file activists declined party leadership’s recommendation to endorse a second candidate.

Four other Democrats were on the ballot: Kimberly Koch, a teacher and Whitpain Township supervisor whom Winder selected as her running mate; Tanya Bamford, a marketing executive and Montgomery Township supervisor; attorney Neil Makhija, who leads a South Asian civic group; and county prothonotary Noah Marlier, a municipal lawyer.

On the GOP side, Republican incumbent Joe Gale faced a challenge from his own party, which had endorsed two rivals — businessman Tom DiBello and Philadelphia chamber of commerce executive Liz Ferry.

The two Democrats and two Republicans will face off in the November general election to determine control of the three-member Board of Commissioners in Pennsylvania’s third largest county. Democrats will be strong favorites to retain the majority, given the party’s significant voter registration edge.

The county’s new leadership will be charged with managing a budget greater than $500 million. They will also oversee administration of the 2024 presidential election, which is expected to put local election officials in the spotlight in battleground Pennsylvania.

The opening for newcomers came after former commissioner Val Arkoosh resigned earlier this year to join Shapiro’s administration. Fellow Democrat Ken Lawrence Jr. decided not to seek reelection.