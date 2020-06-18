But he has found even fewer allies than usual in his latest fight, which started June 1 when he said the objective of Black Lives Matter is to “unleash chaos and mayhem without consequence by falsely claiming they, in fact, are the victims.” Within days, hundreds were protesting outside both the courthouse and the house where he lives with his parents, his colleagues voted to censure him for “hateful, divisive and false” statements, and almost 87,000 people signed a petition calling for his resignation, including 76ers star Tobias Harris.