It didn’t take long for Mehmet Oz to invoke his recent endorsement from former President Donald Trump – or for his Republican rivals to try to undercut it Monday night.

Four times in the opening 20 minutes of Pennsylvania’s first GOP Senate debate, the celebrity surgeon pointed to Trump’s support to fend off attacks on his conservative credentials, while his opponents repeatedly accused him of flip-flopping from his past more moderate or liberal positions.

David McCormick, who is rivaling Oz for the lead in public polling, also faced questions about his former hedge fund’s more than $1 billion in investments in China, but it was the TV star widely known as “Dr. Oz” who absorbed the most criticism.

The event was the first formal, public debate of the Republican primary to include the two front-runners, Oz and McCormick, whose wealth and lavish TV spending have overshadowed the rest of the GOP field. Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos and Carla Sands each used the night to try to boost their standings as the alternative to the two big-spending leaders.

Monday’s debate was also the first major GOP event since Oz won Trump’s coveted endorsement earlier this month. Hours before the debate, Trump announced a May 6 rally with Oz in Westmoreland County.

Here are some key takeaways from the night:

Oz goes all in on Trump

While McCormick has long attacked Oz as “a Hollywood liberal,” Oz had one answer Monday night: Trump. It pointed to the power Oz sees in the endorsement.

Asked about abortion, Oz began by pointing to Trump, even though the surgeon has in the past expressed concerns about some abortion restrictions.

“President Trump endorsed me and quite clearly the first point he made about why I’m a conservative, America First Republican: He said that I am pro-life,” Oz said.

And even before the inevitable attacks came over his past comments on fracking and transgender issues, Oz used Trump as a shield to dismiss them.

“Mr. McCormick approached President Trump with this type of information but was unable to pull the wool over his eyes because he saw right through him,” Oz said, driving his point home.

Oz has a long trail of public comments that run counter to some of the positions he has taken in the primary, but clearly he’s banking on Trump’s endorsement to wash much of that away and prove his conservative bonafides.

His opponents, meanwhile, had to find new ways to undercut that support, even as the prospect of a Trump rally for Oz looms next week.

“The reason Mehmet keeps talking about President Trump’s endorsement is because he can’t run on his own positions and his own records,” jabbed McCormick, who had heavily lobbied for Trump’s support. “He’s flip-flopping, and the problem, doctor, is there’s no miracle cure for flip-flopping.”

Kathy Barnette, a conservative commentator, argued that the Make America Great Again approach “does not belong to President Trump” but to the voters, while Carla Sands repeatedly pointed out that she was appointed ambassador to Denmark by Trump.

But the repeated focus on Oz showed that his rivals see him as the main threat at the moment, and his reliance on Trump’s support shows what he thinks will carry the primary.

The ‘carpetbagger’ questions

Three of the five candidates on stage – including both front-runners - made huge fortunes while living much of their adult lives outside Pennsylvania, including the years immediately before they decided to move back and run for Senate.

Their ties were an immediate flashpoint.

“When the carpetbaggers lose, you will never see them again. And if they should win, you will never see them again,” Barnette said.

Bartos, a Montgomery County real estate developer, described himself as a “lifelong Pennsylvanian” who has raised his two daughters in the state.

“The two tourists who’ve moved here to run, they don’t know Main Street Pennsylvania,” Bartos said. “They haven’t cared to spend time there until they decided to run for office.”.

But polls suggest that Oz and McCormick — with their heavy TV spending — aren’t paying a huge price for their many years away from Pennsylvania.

Oz, who grew up in Delaware and has lived for decades in New Jersey while working in New York, pointed out that he went to medical and business school in Philadelphia and grew up “less than 10 miles from Kennett Square.”

“Pennsylvanians that I speak to are quite clear: They care much more about what I stand for than where I’m from,” Oz said.

McCormick pointed out that he’s a seventh-generation Pennsylvanian who grew up in Bloomsburg and left to attend West Point before returning to run a business in Pittsburgh. (He didn’t mention leaving again to serve in the George W. Bush administration or, in recent years, living in Connecticut while leading the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates). McCormick, who has owned his family farm for a decade, bought a home in Pittsburgh in November.

“My Pennsylvania roots are deep. I’m very connected to my friends where I grew up, and I’m very connected to the people of Pennsylvania,” he said.

Sands, meanwhile, who grew up in the Harrisburg area but spent much of her adult life in Southern California, said she’s an eighth-generation Pennsylvanian and recounted landing her first job, at Hershey Park.

‘16 going on ‘22

Where the candidates did largely agree is on continuing Trump policies on major issues like energy, immigration and the economy.

Several candidates said repeatedly they would work to remove barriers for gas-drilling companies working to expand hydraulic fracturing – also known as “fracking” – in Pennsylvania.

Saying the energy sector is “key to unlocking our economy,” McCormick trotted out the opposition research again, pointing to an advice column Oz authored in 2014 that had warned about the health risks associated with fracking.

Oz shot back that “dishonest Dave is at it again” and rattled off statistics about the potential economic impacts of stripping away some regulatory measures in the energy sector. He said the backers of the so-called Green New Deal – a piece of congressional legislation Biden does not support – are “shutting down our ability to harvest natural gas from under our feet here in Pennsylvania.”

While Oz and McCormick bickered over energy, Bartos painted himself as the most friendly to small businesses, which he tied back to immigration, at one point saying “saving Main Street” will take job creation that starts “in many cases with a secure border.”

All five candidates portrayed the Biden administration’s border policies as far too lax, with Oz and McCormick both suggesting it was contributing to an influx of drug trafficking and a crisis of overdose deaths.

And all said they agreed with a federal judge who on Monday blocked the administration from beginning to lift Title 42, a public health policy that is being used to expel migrants at the border.

Election myths abound

It seemed like a pretty simple question: Is it time for the Republican Party to move on from the 2020 election?

Bartos answered first, saying he’s focused on November and the opportunity to challenge the Biden administration.

It devolved into a recitation of election denial greatest hits, with several candidates leaning into conspiracy theories or questioning election procedures that were repeatedly upheld by courts. (Trump’s own Justice Department found no evidence of fraud that could have changed the outcome).

Sands shouted out a documentary about election fraud by a conservative filmmaker, and then suggested the election was “stolen by the Zuck bucks,” referring to a grant program by a nonprofit organization partly funded by Mark Zuckerberg that aimed to expand access to mail ballot drop boxes. (Zuckerberg said recently he would end the grants.)

McCormick also insinuated the Facebook founder improperly influenced the election, mentioning the “money coming in from Zuckerberg.”

Barnette seemed to imply that the congressional race in the Philadelphia suburbs that she lost in 2020 was tainted by voter fraud, a claim for which there is no evidence. She has repeatedly aligned herself with election conspiracies and those who propagate them.

And Oz said he’s discussed the 2020 election with Trump “and we cannot move on.” He signaled support for continuing to review the election, saying “we have to be serious about what happened in 2020, and we won’t be able to address that until we can really look under the hood.”