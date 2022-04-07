As he runs for U.S. Senate, Mehmet Oz has derided big tech as a “cartel” and boasted about taking on the Silicon Valley giants.

But he’s also deeply invested in them.

Oz’s personal financial disclosure report, filed Wednesday night, shows millions of dollars put into Amazon, Google, and Microsoft stock, part of a massive array of assets, from real estate to equities, that come from both his own career as a surgeon and TV star, and his wife’s significant family fortune.

The candidate and his wife have assets worth between at least $104 million and $422 million, and possibly more, the report shows, enough to make him one of the wealthiest members of the Senate, if he’s elected. Their total liabilities range from $8 million to $36 million, though nearly all of that is owed to a family trust or to Oz’s mother and father-in-law. Another $1 million to $5 million is owed to another lender, Charles Schwab.

Exact figures can’t be determined because the Senate reports require candidates to report only broad ranges of assets and liabilities. Some of the items come up with no upper bound on their value, making it impossible to know exactly how far his wealth extends.

The report shows Oz made around $10 million in earned income last year alone, mostly through his media company, and not counting investment returns or dividends.

The disclosure, as Oz seeks the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, offers the first detailed look at the wealth and investments of a TV celebrity — widely known as “Dr. Oz” — whose personal wealth has powered his campaign and made him one of the top GOP candidates in one of the country’s most crucial Senate races.

The report show that Oz’s wealth dwarfs that of two other multimillionaire GOP candidates, Jeff Bartos and Carla Sands, though another ultra-wealthy contender, Dave McCormick, isn’t required to file his disclosure until later this month. Until recently McCormick led the world’s largest hedge fund and his wealth is also likely to be massive.

Here are some notable aspects of Oz’s report:

Tech Investments

Oz, casting himself as a “conservative outsider,” has repeatedly railed against “big tech,” including calling the industry a “cartel” at some campaign stops. And he touts taking on “big pharma.”

But he and his wife own between $1.25 million and $5.5 million in stock in Alphabet, the parent company to Google. They have $5.8 million to $27 million invested in Amazon. And more than $1 million in Microsoft.

A new Pa. home

Oz has faced sharp questions about his ties to Pennsylvania, since he has lived in New Jersey for decades and moved to his in-laws’ home in Montgomery County in late 2020. But his disclosure shows that he and his wife bought a home in the same county, in Huntingdon Valley, in February. Public records show they paid $3.1 million for what Realtor.com lists as an 8 bedroom, 7 1/2 bath home on 34 acres.

That’s in addition to the couple’s two multimillion dollar mansions in North Jersey, and a Palm Beach, Fla. house worth tens of millions of dollars, according to Zillow, the real estate website.

There’s also a farm in Florida valued at between $1 million and $5 million, and at least $250,000 worth of cattle.

Wawa, not Sheetz

Oz and his wife own between $6 million and $30 million in nonpublic Wawa stock. Fitting with her family’s long history in Southeast Pennsylvania, they have no holdings in Sheetz.

Ties to Turkey

Oz’s opponents have raised questions about his ties abroad, since he holds dual citizenship with Turkey. The report affirms an already-known endorsement deal with Turkish Airlines, though it doesn’t say what the contract is worth, and shows that Oz holds several investment properties in Turkey, including one he says he leases to the country’s Ministry of Education for a dormitory.

Some of his assets in Turkey are subject to an ongoing legal dispute with his sister. Oz has said he would renounce his Turkish citizenship if he’s elected.

The family tree company

The report shows that Oz and his wife own at least $11.5 million, and possibly far more, in the Asplundh Tree company, an international outfit founded in 1928 by his wife’s family.

The company has come under fire from GOP rivals because of massive immigration violations that resulted in a record $95 million fine in 2017. Oz’s campaign has said he has no role in the company’s day-to-day operations.

-Staff writer Ryan Briggs contributed to this article.