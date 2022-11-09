A fraught, consequential, and closely contested election in Pennsylvania closed Tuesday with voters, analysts, and political leaders across the country watching races for governor, U.S. House — and especially U.S. Senate.

The Senate contest was among the tightest and most important in the nation, with Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz separated by the narrowest of margins in polling and control of the chamber potentially riding on the outcome. The candidates and their allies had poured more than $300 million into the race, making it this year’s most expensive Senate campaign.

If the race was as close as polls suggested, it could take days to determine a winner.

In a tight finish, even a small number of ballots might swing the result, and counting in Philadelphia was expected to take longer than first expected after city election officials reinstated a time-consuming process for catching a small number of potential double-votes. They took that step as polling places opened early Tuesday in the face of Republican pressure to do so. Provisional, military, and overseas ballots will also make up thousands of votes counted in the days after Election Day.

Pennsylvania’s governor’s race, between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, carried with it the potential to shape abortion rights and voting laws in the country’s fifth most populous state — and oversight over Pennsylvania’s 2024 presidential election, when it will again be a pivotal battleground.

And several U.S. House races in Pennsylvania and South Jersey were among the most competitive in the country.

It all put Pennsylvania at the center of the country’s political turmoil — again.

Voters went to polls in the face of punishing inflation crimping family budgets, and worries about violent crime and migration at the southern border. The economy consistently ranked as the top concern in public polling, driving expectations of strong results for Republicans as voters got their first chance to weigh in on President Joe Biden’s leadership.

But it was also the first chance for most to go to the polls after the Supreme Court decision ending the constitutional right to abortion. And it was the public’s first opportunity to vote after Republican attempts to overthrow the 2020 presidential results, including by targeting Pennsylvania.

With many Republicans still promoting the same false election claims, and vying for more power in Harrisburg and Washington, Democrats warned democracy itself was at stake.

Fetterman carried much of Democrats’ hopes on the 6-foot-8-inch frame that has helped make him a political cult figure. The party’s best hopes of salvaging some power in Congress likely hinged on flipping the seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, and overcoming a late surge from Oz after a stroke that left Fetterman sidelined for months.

If Oz, the celebrity surgeon endorsed by former President Donald Trump, prevails, Republicans would need to net just one more Senate seat to take control of the 50-50 chamber — and they had several targets, with incumbent Democrats facing stiff challenges in Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada.

With control of the Senate would come significant influence over any legislation in the final two years of Biden’s term, and power to confirm or reject key judicial nominees, including for the Supreme Courte.

Democrats hoped the Pennsylvania governor’s race would give the party at least one major prize in the face of a potential Republican tide.

Mastriano, the Republican nominee and a state senator, had become a national emblem of election denialism’s power within the GOP. But he was badly trailing in polls against Shapiro, the state’s attorney general.

Mastriano struggled to attract donors and advertise on TV after spreading election lies, advocating for a total ban on abortion, and affiliating with allies who jabbed at Shapiro’s Jewish faith.

Shapiro, with the airwaves almost to himself, ran a relentless campaign, appealing to both his party’s staunch supporters and some Republicans. A significant victory in a swing state could vault him into conversation as a potential future presidential candidate.

“I’ve tried to build a coalition of Democrats, Republicans, and independents who want to reject dangerous extremism,” Shapiro said after voting near his Abington home Tuesday morning.

Should Mastriano win in an upset, it would send shockwaves through the political system, polling world, and media. And it would mark a stunning ascent for a relatively unknown lawmaker who gained sudden prominence as a critic of Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 policies and a leading ally of Trump’s effort at election subversion.

With Republicans heavily favored to take control of the U.S. House, Democratic incumbents were fighting to hang on in the Scranton area, Lehigh Valley, Pittsburgh suburbs, and South Jersey suburbs.

Both parties were even watching a potentially closer-than-expected race in the deep blue district that includes Pittsburgh.

But the Senate race was the premier contest.

Fetterman, Oz, and their allies poured more than $312 million into the contest, bombarding Pennsylvanians with advertising. The campaign was shaped by both the candidates’ outsized personalities, and a shock event: Fetterman’s stroke days before the May 17 primary.

His recovery kept him off the campaign trail for months, and limited his schedule and public appearances. It also weighed heavily on him during a halting debate performance. Some Republican strategists argued that if Oz wins, that event will be what pushed him over the top.

For Fetterman, the race was the culmination of years of work to build his profile from mayor of Braddock, a small city of about 2,000 near Pittsburgh, into a figure of fascination who aimed to become an unusual addition to the staid Senate.

With his blunt style and unorthodox look — featuring forearm tattoos, hoodies, and Carhartt jackets — Fetterman had aimed to win back the kind of white, working-class voters who have fled the Democratic Party for the Trump-era GOP.

But the stroke limited his campaigning and in the end, his schedule looked like those of most Democrats: focused on the state’s big cities and their populous suburbs.

Oz was aiming to add another chapter to a starry career that included soaring success as a heart surgeon and daytime TV celebrity (where he often dispensed shaky medical advice).

A longtime New Jersey resident, he campaigned under the weight of deeply negative approval ratings, a result of a brutal Republican primary and relentless criticism from Fetterman. Democrats hoped that in a close finish, late-deciding voters would side with the candidate they liked better, or at least disliked less.

Oz, who once described himself as socially moderate, tacked hard to the right during the GOP primary. But then he tried to move back to the center during the general election, saying he was the candidate for “balance” and aiming to win back swing voters who have abandoned the GOP in the suburbs.

He cast Fetterman as a far-left extremist who put on a phony image with a blue-collar look that belied his comfortable upbringing.

“Pennsylvanians are sending a very clear message to Washington: less radicalism, and more balance,” he told reporters after voting in Bryn Athyn, in Montgomery County. Asked if he would accept the election results he answered, “Yes, of course.”