Here’s the Pa. congressional races to watch as results come in tonight

Tuesday’s primary will determine the major party nominees in several key congressional races throughout the state.

As we await results, here are the races to watch from a GOP battle in Bucks County to a test of progressive strength in Pittsburgh. This story will be updated throughout the night with live results.

The race between Rep. Brian Fizpatrick and Mark Houck in Bucks County

Political newcomer and anti-abortion activist Mark Houck is challenging four-term U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick for the GOP nomination for the 1st Congressional District, which covers Bucks County and a small portion of Montgomery County.

Fitzpatrick ran a low-key primary campaign that avoided national and local media, refusing to say whether he would attend a fundraiser for former President Donald J. Trump in the weeks before the election. The moderate Republican was first elected to Congress in 2016.

Houck has sought to capitalize on frustrations among some on the right that Fitzpatrick is not conservative enough. The Kintersville Republican rose to notoriety in right-wing circles in 2021 when he was criminally charged then acquitted on federal charges after he shoved a Planned Parenthood escort.

The winner of the race will go on to face Democrat Ashley Ehasz, a former military helicopter pilot who unsuccessfully challenged Fitzpatrick in 2022.

Rep. Dwight Evans faces challenge from Tracey Gordon in Philly

U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, an incumbent seeking his fifth term, is facing a challenge from former Philadelphia Register of Wills Tracey Gordon.

Gordon, who has had a limited campaign, lost reelection to the Register of Wills office last year after a series of controversies including several lawsuits alleging she inappropriately fired staff members who did not help her reelection bid.

The winner of the primary is likely to represent Pennsylvania’s 3rd District in Congress as no Republican is running for the seat.

The crowded GOP primary looking to oust Rep. Susan Wild in the Lehigh Valley

Three Republicans are fighting for the nomination to take on Democratic Rep. Susan Wild in the Lehigh Valley’s key swing district.

Kevin Dellicker, Maria Montero, and State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie have all aligned themselves closely with former President Donald Trump and called for reduced government spending as they campaign in the key battleground.

Wild, a moderate Democrat, was first elected in 2018 but retained her seat in the 7th District by just 2 points in 2022 after redistricting.

Who will be Rep. Scott Perry’s Democratic challenger will be in November?

Six Democrats are fighting for the nomination to take on Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry in a Central Pennsylvania race that will be closely watched across the country.

Former broadcast journalist Janelle Stelson and “Top Gun” military veteran Mike O’Brien have been viewed as the front-runners in the race, significantly outraising their primary opponents.

The other candidates include Shamaine Daniels, Rick Coplen, Blake Lynch, and John Broadhurst.

The Democratic Party is hoping to convince voters that Perry is too extreme for the politically mixed district, which leans Republican but has split the ticket in the past, including in 2022 when it went for Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro.

The race between Rep. Summer Lee and Bhavini Patel in the Pittsburgh area

Bhavini Patel, who worked as an aide in Pittsburgh area politics, is challenging U.S. Rep. Summer Lee, a progressive Democrat who represents parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

Lee, the first Black woman to represent Pennsylvania in Congress, won her first primary in 2022 by less than 1,000 votes. In her reelection campaign, she has emphasized constituent services and projects she brought home to her district. Patel, the daughter of a single mother who immigrated from India, has framed herself as a moderate alternative to Lee who would be a better ally to President Joe Biden.

The winner of the race will likely face Republican business executive James Hayes in November.