We’re starting to see what’s known as “the blue shift” in the Philadelphia suburbs.
On Tuesday night (and into early Wednesday morning), preliminary election results showed President Donald Trump performing better than you might have expected in areas like Chester County, which Hillary Clinton won by almost 10 percentage points in 2016.
State data initially showed Trump had almost 108,000 votes in Chester County, just ahead of Biden’s 106,000. But just 38% of some 146,000 mail ballots received by officials there had been counted.
Chester County updated the count Wednesday morning, and Biden had pulled ahead with about 130,000 votes, compared to Trump’s 113,000 — a 7 percentage point advantage for the former vice president.
Registered Democrats accounted for about 56% of Chester County’s mail ballot requests, double the GOP figure. And 16% of mail ballots were requested by voters unaffiliated with either party.
The number of mail ballots to count is expected to increase. Some ballots had been received but not yet scanned into the state’s database. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court also allowed mail ballots to be counted if they are returned to county elections offices by 5 p.m. on Friday, instead of the normal deadline of 8 p.m. on Election Day. Republicans are challenging that ruling before the U.S. Supreme Court.
So as elections officials continue to count mail ballots, it’s likely that Biden’s lead in the suburbs will grow. He continued to face a significant deficit statewide on Wednesday, but with more than a million mail ballots to count.
We’re seeing a similar shift in Bucks County, where Trump ended the night with 124,000 votes and Biden had almost 94,000. Again, just 30% of some 156,000 mail ballots returned to county elections offices had been counted at that time.
Bucks updated its count Wednesday. Both candidates gained votes, but Trump’s 30,000-vote lead overnight narrowed to 23,000. And there are still a lot more ballots to be counted.
In Montgomery County, Biden was leading Trump by about 94,000 votes Tuesday morning — already narrowly exceeding Clinton’s 2016 margin there.
This kind of “blue shift” was expected: that in-person votes would be counted first, and favor Trump, but that mail ballots would favor Biden, and that his numbers would climb faster as that count continued.
State law required officials to wait until Election Day to start processing mail ballots. It was long expected that it would take several days to count them all.
Joe Foster, chairman of the Montgomery County Democrats, said he thought Biden would carry Pennsylvania’s third most populous county by 100,000 votes. “Will we reach 110,000? I don’t know,” he said.