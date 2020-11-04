It’s anyone’s race in Pennsylvania. And both campaigns say they’re on track to win the pivotal electoral prize.
While the state continued counting more than a million outstanding mail ballots Wednesday, the campaigns of President Donald Trump and Joe Biden each portrayed themselves as the ones with a clear path to victory. They were hoping not only to win the state that could determine the presidency, but also to harden public perceptions in the event that votes are challenged and become subject to a drawn-out legal battle, like in Florida in 2000.
“We expect to win Pennsylvania,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon told reporters. “We see 1.4 million outstanding ballots that will be counted over the coming days — most projected to be from Democrat-heavy areas and mail-in votes.”
Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.), a top Biden surrogate, predicted the former vice president would carry the state by about 100,000 votes when all results are in.
But Trump campaign officials said they fully expect to hang onto their lead in partial votes tallied thus far, even while conceding that mail ballots would go heavily in Biden’s favor.
Even if he loses badly among Philadelphia mail ballots, Trump could still hang on, his campaign manager Bill Stepien said, citing the campaign’s calculations. He pointed to outstanding mail ballots remaining in some strong Trump areas, like Luzerne and Westmoreland Counties, where the president was winning about 30% of the mail ballots — a relatively strong number for him when it comes to mail voting mostly used by Democrats.
Pennsylvania operatives in both parties pointed to those outstanding mail ballots, and the fact that many come from strongly Democratic areas like Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and their suburbs, in saying Biden had a reasonable chance of winning the state.
But it could be tight — perhaps close to enough to trigger litigation or a recount.
And there were many outstanding questions, including whether Biden would get the margins in suburban areas that he was counting on, how large an advantage Trump may have built with his most fervent supporters in rural counties all across the state, and what turnout would ultimately look like in Philadelphia.
Gov. Tom Wolf urged patience as the country watched Pennsylvania. He said he intended to ensure that every vote is counted.
“We may not know the results event today, but the most important thing is that we have accurate results, again even if that takes a little longer than we’re used to,” Wolf, a Democrat, said in a news conference. “Make no mistake, our democracy is being tested in this election. This is a stress test.”
There were scenarios emerging — as well as some optimism within the Biden campaign — that Biden could win the presidency even without Pennsylvania. He won Wisconsin, according to the Associated Press, and led in early counting in Arizona and Michigan. If he wins all three states, he could secure the Electoral College votes to win the White House.
State Sen. Sharif Street of Philadelphia, vice chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, said the tremendous Democratic edge in mail ballots has him “cautiously optimistic." Trump drove a sharp partisan divide in the use of mail voting with his false attacks on the method as being susceptible to widespread fraud, which discouraged Republicans from using it.
“Unless you’re a person who believes that a bunch of Democrats voted by mail for Donald Trump, you gotta think we’re in a good place,” he said.
“We always knew this was going to be close and we’ve said Pennsylvania could be decisive and determinative," Street added. "The numbers look favorable but it’s hard for people to wrap their minds around (the shift). We’ve never had all this mail in vote before.”
Charlie Gerow, a Harrisburg-based GOP strategist, said Trump’s early vote totals in more Democratic areas like Allegheny, Bucks, and Chester Counties looked promising, even with an expected deluge of Democratic ballots coming.
“The lead that he maintains right now should hold up,” Gerow said of Trump. “But I know it’s going to be exceptionally close."
Referring to Trump’s razor-thin vote margin in 2016, Gerow added: "44,000 might seem like a lot this year.”
Despite what Trump said when he falsely declared victory early Wednesday, the votes being counted are not new votes. They are votes that were cast on or before Election Day, but have not yet been counted. By state law, elections officials were not able to begin counting mail ballots until the morning of Election Day.
In Montgomery County, Biden was leading Trump by about 94,000 votes Tuesday morning — already narrowly exceeding Hillary Clinton’s 2016 margin there. Joe Foster, chairman of the Montgomery County Democrats, said he thought Biden would carry Pennsylvania’s third most populous county by 100,000 votes.
One early known bright spot for Biden was Lackawanna County, where 98% of the vote was in. The county, with his childhood hometown of Scranton, showed a Biden lead of about 9,700 votes, 6,000 more votes than Clinton’s margin there in 2016.
Chris Patrick, the county’s Democratic chair, said more than 70% of mail in ballots came in for Biden. The party had pushed mail voting in the region, where coronavirus cases have been spiking, as they are statewide. “We knew that if we didn’t work hard on mail ins people might not have voted — they’re scared up here," Patrick said.
He wasn’t ready to predict a Biden win statewide, though, particularly given what appeared to be high turnout for Trump in person in areas he won in 2016. “Look, the Trumpsters are the Trumpsters and they came out. They did their thing," Patrick said.
There’s also the question of legal challenges.
The Trump campaign strongly hinted that it may contest at least some of the mail ballots. Republicans have made several challenges to a state Supreme Court ruling allowing mail ballots to be counted if they arrive by 8 p.m. Friday and are postmarked by Election Day, or lack a clear postmark.
“We obviously are leading a full court press to make sure we have our legal teams that are in place,” Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said. “We want to make sure that all legally cast ballots are counted. We also want to make sure that illegally cast ballots are not counted.”
The Biden campaign said it expects to win Pennsylvania by larger margins than Trump did in 2016, even if officials didn’t expect final results until Thursday afternoon or later.
Biden senior advisor Bob Bauer said that if Trump goes to the Supreme Court to try to throw out ballots "that were lawfully cast but not yet counted by the time Donald Trump wanted them counted... he’ll be in for one of the most embarrassing defeats ever seen by the law of the land.”
Two former Pennsylvania governors, from opposite sides of the state and opposing parties, came together to condemn Trump’s call to halt a vote count.
“Pennsylvanians understand the game’s not over until the clock strikes zero in the fourth quarter,” Tom Ridge, a Republican from Erie, said in a call with reporters. “Well this game is not over.”
Counting always continues after Election Day, particularly for ballots from overseas military members. The difference this year is the sheer number of mail ballots used, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ed Rendell, a Democrat from Philadelphia, rejected Trump’s complaints about votes being tallied after Election Day.
“Somehow there’s a myth going around that counting votes after Election Day is somehow new, that we’re breaking new ground,” Rendell said on the call. “That is not the case.”