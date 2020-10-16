A few weeks after requesting a ballot, Sewall received an email from the state. “Your application was declined because of the following reason: DECL - DUPLICATE APPLICATION,” the email read. It advised him to call the Allegheny County Board of Elections if he had any questions. But when he called, he said, the office was too busy to answer his questions. “I’ve been fairly persistent and I’m pretty disillusioned,” he said. The mix-up led Sewall and his wife, who followed the same steps but received a ballot, to reconsider voting by mail. “We’re still not sure, we might just end up surrendering our ballot and voting in person just to make sure,” he said. Amie Downs, an Allegheny County spokesperson, acknowledged that the problem has strained staff. “We continue to try to speak with everyone,” she said. “Even with the addition of extra telephone lines, a queue and the assistance of our call center, callers are still having difficulty getting through.”