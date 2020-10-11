Poll watchers allow campaigns and parties to challenge votes they believe are illegitimate, such as if a voter doesn’t live in the precinct. Those challenges are supposed to be made in good faith and with reason, and it is illegal to challenge voters on the basis of factors such as race, appearance, or national origin. Voter intimidation is also illegal. The chief poll worker at each location is responsible for handling infractions, which can result in removing the monitors or calling law enforcement.