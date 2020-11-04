Election Day arrived as a moment of judgment for a president who stunned much of the country with his victory in 2016 and has since become a defining, dividing figure looming over seemingly every aspect of American life. He pushed for lower taxes, conservative judges, and tough immigration policies, while also relishing and stoking cultural conflict with a steady stream of lies. He vowed to stand up for his supporters against liberal elites. And he governed as the president of his most fervent supporters, making little effort to expand his political coalition and often antagonizing Americans who didn’t vote for him.