A top Democrat in the Pennsylvania Senate has been working with Republicans on a new map of congressional districts that, according to a draft obtained Wednesday, would likely jeopardize his party’s prospects in the western part of the state but create a clear opening for him to run for Congress.

The proposed map, dated last Friday, is titled “Street Congressional Map.” State Sen. Sharif Street, a Philadelphia Democrat, has been negotiating the decennial redistricting plan with Republicans in the GOP-controlled Senate.

Street, who is also vice chair of the state Democratic Party, is said to be interested in running for Congress — and the proposed map would redraw Philadelphia-based districts in a way that would boost his candidacy. It would do that by drawing an incumbent Democrat and Republican together and creating an incumbent-free district.

After the map circulated online late Wednesday, senior Democratic operatives in Pennsylvania and Washington expressed deep concern over the proposal, with some saying it would help Republicans take control of the House in next year’s midterm elections.

“Any Democratic elected official should be embarrassed to support a map as bad for Democrats as that map is,” said J.J. Balaban, a Philadelphia-based Democratic consultant who’s worked on U.S. House races.

News of the map came hours after state House Republicans released their own redistricting proposal. Pennsylvania is losing a congressional seat because of population changes in the 2020 census and will have 17 U.S. House members starting in 2023.

The final map must pass both chambers of the GOP-led legislature and be signed by Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat.

A senior national Democratic official described both maps as Republican gerrymanders that are “obvious nonstarters.”

“It’s clear the Republicans have never taken this process seriously and are just running out the clock -- it’s time for the court to step in,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to offer a candid assessment. That’s what happened in 2018, when the Democratic-controlled state Supreme Court threw out the old congressional map, ruling it a partisan gerrymander that violated the state constitution. The court then imposed its own map, under which Democrats and Republicans each currently hold nine seats.

Street had for months been quietly negotiating a congressional map with State Sen. David Argall (R., Schuylkill), the chair of the Senate State Government Committee, that they planned to introduce together as early as next week. They made their intentions public Wednesday after Republicans in the state House announced their own proposal.

Democratic sources said the Argall-Street map was still being finalized, but much of it was settled. Argall said Wednesday that he and Street had “made significant progress, but we still need some more time.”

Street didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The draft map would break Philadelphia into four congressional districts, instead of the current three.

Most significantly for Street, Democratic U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, who lives in Northeast Philadelphia and represents the eastern half of the city, would be drawn into the same district as U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican who currently represents a swing district covering all of Bucks County and a small slice of Montgomery County.

Expanding Fitzpatrick’s district into Northeast Philadelphia, a rare Republican enclave in the city, would likely make the highly competitive seat safer for Republicans. It would also be almost entirely new territory for Boyle, erasing much of his incumbent advantage — the vast majority of his current constituents would no longer live in his new district.

The draft map also expands the current 3rd Congressional District, which covers the western half of the city and is represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, into part of Montgomery County. That seat would remain highly Democratic. And some portion of South Philadelphia would continue to be drawn into Democratic Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon’s 5th Congressional District, which would continue to cover all of Delaware County and also expand to take up about half of Chester County.

That leaves most of the eastern half of Philadelphia in a new Second District — with no incumbent.

