Eight years later, there’s no disputing Pennsylvania’s status as one of a half-dozen or so pivotal battleground states in presidential elections. That might seem obvious: President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday was leading President Donald Trump by just 65,000 votes out of almost seven million cast, four years after Trump won the state by just 44,000 votes. Pennsylvania is so critical that the Trump campaign, in a last-ditch effort to stave off defeat, has filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent the state from certifying the results.