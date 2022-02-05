Pennsylvania Republican Party activists voted Saturday against making endorsements in this year’s critical gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races, declining to elevate individual candidates in two sprawling contests where no one has stood out as a clear-cut front-runner.

An endorsement from the state party might have provided a measure of clarity in the two nationally watched elections, since the state party’s chosen picks almost always go on to win the GOP nomination. Instead, Saturday’s vote in Lancaster by members of the GOP state committee left the jumbled Republican primaries as wide open as ever, with more than a dozen vying for the gubernatorial nomination and more than six running for Senate.

The unusual vote against a state party endorsement, sealed by a voice vote Saturday morning, both reflects and amplifies the unruly nature of the races. With so many contenders, it has been hard for any one candidate to clearly separate themselves, or to secure enough support to win the party’s seal of approval.

Pennsylvania Republican operatives struggled to remember another instance in which the state party failed to make an endorsement in such major contests. Several grumbled that the failure to wrangle a recommendation to voters, in such a critical year for the GOP and with so many candidates battling one another, reflected the diminishing power of the state party and its leadership.

The two marquee campaigns have drawn a wide range of contenders, from longtime elected officials to political outsiders.

The governor’s race features three state senators, two former U.S. House members, an ex-U.S. attorney, and many others. The Senate primary is awash in money, with several ultra-wealthy candidates already pouring huge amounts of television spending into the contest. That includes Mehmet Oz, the celebrity doctor known as “Dr. Oz,” and David McCormick, a former hedge fund CEO and Army veteran, along with allied super PACs that are going on the attack in the name of the two candidates. One supporting McCormick, Honor Pennsylvania, has purchased an eye-popping $12 million of airtime over the next six weeks to hammer Oz.

» READ MORE: We're tracking the candidates running for Senate in Pennsylvania

A state party endorsement Saturday might have helped separate a candidate from the pack in each race. Instead, the decision foreshadows an unpredictable and likely drawn-out primary fight in both races.

Heading into the weekend, unofficial regional straw polls held by members of the GOP state committee pointed to strong support for Montgomery County developer Jeff Bartos for Senate, and former Delaware County Councilman Dave White for governor. They had fared best in those nonbinding forums. But large numbers of committee members also voted against a state party endorsement in those regional gatherings, signaling Saturday’s likely outcome.

Despite Bartos’ advantage in the straw polls, most analysts see Oz and McCormick as the top two early contenders.

The GOP gubernatorial field includes an array of current and former officeholders, a sign of how Republicans across the state see a major opportunity in a year when the political environment looks hugely favorable to their party. The race will likely decide if the GOP wins full control of state government in Harrisburg, an outcome that could lead to sweeping policy changes on issues including voting laws and abortion.

» READ MORE: We're tracking the candidates running for Pennsylvania governor

Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, is term-limited. Attorney General Josh Shapiro is the only major Democratic candidate.

Besides Oz, McCormick, and Bartos, the major candidates in the Senate race include former ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands, conservative commentator Kathy Barnette and Philadelphia attorney George Bochetto.

The Senate race is one of a handful that could decide control of the chamber and, with it, the fate of much of President Joe Biden’s agenda after this year. Incumbent Republican Sen. Pat Toomey isn’t seeking reelection, creating an opening that Democrats hope can help them keep control of the 50-50 Senate.

Pennsylvania Democrats last week endorsed Shapiro for governor, but did not endorse in their Senate primary. U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, of the Pittsburgh area, won the most votes from state party committee members but didn’t reach the two-thirds threshold for an endorsement, reflecting Democrats’ own contentious primary fight.

» READ MORE: Mehmet Oz is spending millions on TV to boost his Senate campaign in Pa. He’s not alone in an ultra-wealthy GOP field