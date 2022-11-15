The Philly suburbs are in the political spotlight once again.

With almost all votes counted across Pennsylvania, control of the state House has come down to two districts in Bucks and Montgomery Counties. Candidates in both uncalled races are separated by razor-thin margins, with a few hundred votes left to count in the next few days.

At stake is control of the House — a consequential prize after Republicans held the state Senate and Democrat Josh Shapiro won the governor’s race.

Democrats have won 101 of the 203 total House seats so far and Republicans have won 100. A majority requires 102 seats.

Here’s what’s happening in the pivotal last two districts.

Which districts are left?

The 151st District in Montgomery County and the 142nd District in Bucks County, both of which are currently held by Republicans.

In the 142nd District, Democrat Mark Moffa, vice president of the Penndel Borough Council, slightly trails Republican Joe Hogan, a former congressional staffer. The district includes Penndel, Langhorne, Lower Southampton, and parts of Middletown Township. The seat was left open by Republican Rep. Frank Farry, who won a state Senate seat.

And in the 151st District, Republican Rep. Todd Stephens, a six-term incumbent, has a slight lead over Democrat Melissa Cerrato, a former state legislative staffer. The district includes Horsham and Upper Dublin.

How close are the elections?

Both races are very close.

In the 142nd District, Hogan had 114 more votes counted than Moffa did as of Monday afternoon. Those votes are reflected in Monday’s update to the unofficial results.

In the 151st District, Stephens had 12 more votes counted than Cerrato did as of Friday afternoon, the last time local elections officials released an updated tally.

When will we know the winners?

Bucks County may have enough results by midweek for the Associated Press to call the race. Its Board of Elections meets Tuesday morning to consider provisional ballots and mail ballots that were segregated.

If Hogan wins, control of the House will come down to the 151st District. If Moffa wins, Democrats will have clinched a majority.

Montgomery County could take longer. Officials there currently plan to count the remaining mail ballots, including overseas and military ones, Wednesday. The elections board isn’t scheduled to meet until Friday to consider provisional ballots.

Why are these races so close?

While the Philadelphia suburbs have become increasingly blue over the past two decades, some districts remain very purple, and are among the most critical swing areas in the state.

Joe Biden narrowly won Bucks County in 2020, but Republicans swept all five of the county’s House districts. And last year, the GOP won all the countywide row offices.

Democrats, who felt confident this year that they could flip some seats because of newly drawn legislative districts, poured resources into Bucks — and saw some success.

Two other Democrats flipped seats that had been previously held by the GOP. In the 144th District, which includes Warminster and Warrington, Democrat Brian Munroe unseated Republican Rep. Todd Polinchock by less than 500 votes.

And in the 29th District, which includes swaths of Doylestown, Solebury, and Buckingham, Democrat Tim Brennan prevailed over Republican Diane Smith. The seat was left open by Republican Rep. Meghan Schroeder, who did not seek reelection.

As for the Montgomery County race, Democrats and their allies have for years spent millions trying to unseat Stephens. Two years ago, they spent about $900,000, which was four times what Republicans spent, according to AdImpact. Stephens won by seven percentage points.

He has held on despite being repeatedly targeted, and even as Montgomery County has become one of the state’s most reliable Democratic strongholds. Biden won the district with more than 60% of the vote.

Stephens has appealed to independents and moderate Democrats. He’s been endorsed by unions, gun-control advocates, and environmentalists. Planned Parenthood’s political arm in Pennsylvania endorsed Stephens in 2018 and 2020 — he has voted against abortion restrictions — but the group didn’t endorse any Pennsylvania Republicans this year following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Cerrato made the issue a key component of her campaign, telling voters that even if Stephens is not anti-abortion himself, he is a member of the party that has advanced legislation in Harrisburg aimed at restricting access.

How many votes are left to count in Pennsylvania’s 151st state House district?

There are a few hundred more votes left in the 151st District, though some of them will be rejected and others won’t be counted for the state House race. Lee Soltysiak, Montgomery County’s chief operating officer and chief clerk, provided a breakdown.

The biggest batch left are 249 provisional ballots. Provisional ballots are last-chance paper ballots that are used at polling places when poll workers are unable to verify that someone should be allowed to vote. Instead of letting them cast a normal ballot, workers give paper ballots that are then set aside for elections officials to research.

If, for example, a poll worker couldn’t find the voter in the poll books, county staff will check whether the voter was somehow missing from the poll books, or maybe the poll worker just missed them, or the voter was at the wrong polling place. If a voter already had a mail ballot counted, the provisional ballot would be rejected.

The district has 49 “ID not verified” mail ballots, which means voters didn’t provide identification when requesting the ballot or officials were unable to confirm the voters’ identities. That’s normal: State law requires counties to send ballots to voters even if their identity hasn’t been confirmed yet, but voters have until the Monday six days after Election Day to resolve the issue.

Counties only accept and count the ballots of voters whose identities are confirmed, and Montgomery County elections officials have provided the lists to the campaigns and parties to chase down those voters. Of the 49 ballots, 28 voters have already provided ID, leaving 21 still unverified — and set to be rejected — as of early Monday afternoon.

There are 36 military and overseas ballots so far. Those ballots, which are known as UOCAVA votes for the federal law that governs them, can be received in the mail up until 5 p.m. Tuesday a week after Election Day, as long as they’re mailed before Election Day. That means more UOCAVA votes could still come in.

That’s more than 300 votes that could potentially be counted, but the real number will be smaller. Some votes won’t be counted at all, such as any remaining ID-not-verified ballots. Some of the 249 provisional ballots will be rejected because the person was ineligible to vote or, for example, already voted by mail. And if someone voted at the wrong polling place in a different district, only the races in which they were actually eligible to vote, like the statewide races, would count for that voter.

How many votes are left to count in Pennsylvania’s 142nd state House district?

Fewer than 500 ballots are left to count in the district, though some will be rejected.

The biggest batch left is 275 provisional ballots, according to James O’Malley, a spokesperson for the county.

There are also 156 mail ballots that were segregated and not counted because they have various defects. Some were unsigned, undated, or were “naked ballots” missing the inner secrecy envelope.

In addition, the county sent out 32 ballots to military and overseas voters. Those can be received through 5 p.m. Tuesday.

How much can the vote counts change?

The results have changed over time and will continue to as the final votes are counted.

For example, Moffa had been up two votes over Hogan for several days until Bucks County elections officials released additional results from in-person voting on Monday. In Montgomery County, Stephens had been 26 votes above Cerrato until an update Thursday shrunk that to 14 votes, and then 12 on Friday.

As the final votes come in, they might expand the gaps between candidates, narrow them even more, or change which person has more of the counted vote. That’s a normal phenomenon as every last vote is counted.