Quetcy Lozada, a Democrat and Philadelphia City Council aide, was poised to win a seat representing parts of North Philadelphia and Kensington Tuesday, meaning she’ll fill the seat held for 14 years by her former boss.

Lozada was the chief of staff to ex-Councilmember María Quiñones-Sánchez, who resigned her 7th District Council seat in September to launch a run for mayor. The Council office is responsible for constituent services in the district, which includes parts of Kensington, Feltonville, Juniata Park, and Frankford.

A political centrist, Lozada, 52, held a significant lead late Tuesday over Republican James Whitehead and Libertarian Randall Justus in the special election, and will be the only Latina member of the city’s legislative body. She will serve out the final 14 months of Quiñones-Sánchez’s term while running for a full four-year term in the May 2023 Democratic primary.

Party ward leaders in the district nominated Lozada, not voters, which is the process the city uses to fill vacancies on Council. Her predecessor was never endorsed by the party’s ward leaders and was often in conflict with the Democratic city committee.

Lozada will represent a predominantly Latino community that faces a variety of unique challenges. Residents often rely on Council members to overcome language barriers and other hurdles to civic participation. And the district includes the parts of the city that have been the epicenter of the opioid epidemic.

Lozada, who lives in Northwood, is one of four new members of City Council picked in special elections Tuesday, all expected to be Democrats filling seats vacated by members who resigned ahead of mayoral runs.