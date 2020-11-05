Philadelphia elections officials on Thursday resumed the counting of remaining mail ballots, following what a city spokesperson described as a “brief pause” after a court ordered that monitors from President Donald Trump’s campaign be granted closer access to the counting operation.
Earlier Thursday, the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ordered that the Trump campaign observers had to be able to stand within six feet of any tables where counting is taking place in order to meaningfully monitor the process. The ruling came as Joe Biden appeared to be on the cusp of winning the presidency, even as Pennsylvania’s election results remained uncertain and Trump made increasingly desperate attempts to stop the vote count.
The city has appealed the ruling to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. That court has not yet indicated whether they will consider the case. The pause only lasted an hour or two, according to a source familiar with the matter.
“As the City appeals, the count is going forward,” said Kevin Feeley, a spokesperson for the city commissioners, who run elections. “There was a brief pause in light of the ongoing litigation, but it has resumed in accordance with the law.”
A livestream of the hall in the Pennsylvania Convention Center where counting has been taking place — which has increasingly been broadcast by national TV outlets as the country awaits Pennsylvania’s results — briefly showed rows of empty tables with few counters in the frame, mostly milling about.
In her ruling Thursday, Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon ordered that canvassing monitors be granted access to observe “all aspects” of the process from no more than six feet away, overturning a previous ruling from a lower court in Philadelphia. The Trump campaign had alleged that its monitors were being kept too far away from votes being counted to view the process.
For instance, one Trump canvassing monitor told a Common Pleas judge in Philadelphia on Tuesday that some tables where votes were being counted in the Convention Center were up to 100 feet away from where he was stationed. Monitors were kept behind a waist-high metal fence to separate them from the operations.
Those restrictions applied to both Republican and Democrat poll monitors.
City officials said that setup complied with state law, taking into consideration necessary precautions to protect vote counters during the coronavirus pandemic.
On the other end of the state in Allegheny County, most of the 35,000 mail ballots left to be tallied there won’t be counted until Friday, county spokesperson Amie Downs said Thursday. Elections staff had counted 313,072 mail ballots, out of the 348,485 returned, as of Tuesday night.
The difference, about 35,400, includes the nearly 29,000 voters who had first received misprinted ballots before being issued corrected ballots. Those ballots will need to be inspected as part of the Return Board process, which begins at 9 a.m. Friday.
It also includes about 2,250 ballots that were not scannable and will need to be reviewed during the Return Board process, and about 4,350 miscellaneous ballots with issues like missing a date or an illegible voter declaration.
-Staff writer Ellie Silverman contributed to this article.
This is a developing story and will be updated.