Philly voter turnout was high through the morning, Democrats say: ‘Lines everywhere I went’

Top Philadelphia Democrats said in-person voter turnout was high through the morning hours Tuesday, projecting confidence that the deep-blue city will deliver more votes than it did in 2020.

”Lines everywhere I went,” Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said during an Election Day lunch at South Restaurant on North Broad Street. Parker is also the leader of the 50th Ward in Northwest Philadelphia, and she said turnout there was surpassing the ward’s projections.

“What we’re seeing is just sort of anecdotal right now,” Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said. “But kind of extra high turnout in the early part of the day, particularly here in Philly.”

State Sen. Sharif Street, chair of the state Democratic party, added: “What I’m hearing from committeepeople and ward leaders looks good.”

Officials have expected this year to see the highest in-person voting turnout since 2016. Mail ballot usage is down since 2020, particularly among Democrats, which means strength at the polls on an unseasonably warm day could just be a shift in how voters are voting.

The Philadelphia City Commissioners don’t have the ability to track citywide turnout in real time, so any speculation that turnout is high is based on instances at individual polling places.

Still, there was plenty of that going around by midday Tuesday.

In the 18th division of the city’s Second Ward, a typically high-turnout part of South Philadelphia, the division had hit 83% of its 2020 turnout (including mail and in-person ballots) as of 2 p.m., committeeperson Laura Boyce said. More than 400 people had voted in the division where 490 voters cast ballots in 2020.

In nearby Pennsport, Charlie Piechoski, a longtime worker at the Nelson M. Herron Playground polling station, said by lunchtime it was “absolutely highest turnout yet in my 30 years.” Piechoski said that over 500 of the precinct’s 704 listed voters had already voted.

”We’ve never had this high a number with this much time left,” he said. “People care. People are coming out to vote.”

At lunchtime at South, some of the city’s top Democrats were both publicly and privately expressing optimism about turnout in Philadelphia, which has been a perennial concern.

To win the all-important Pennsylvania, Vice President Kamala Harris must run up her vote totals in Philadelphia and its voter-rich suburbs. The city has traditionally been a Democratic stronghold, and the party holds a 7-1 voter registration advantage here.

But Republicans see the city as ripe for growth. Former President Donald Trump has made some inroads with Black and Latino voters, men in particular, according to polls. And the city has over the last several years made up a shrinking share of the Democratic vote total in the state.

Some Democrats also worry that blue-collar workers are less frequently voting with their unions and instead opting to back Trump. However, Mark Lynch, head of the politically potent electricians union, IBEW Local 98, said he wasn’t concerned — the union had 550 people knocking on doors on Tuesday.

”Turnout in Philly is skyrocketing right now,” he said, “which is a great sign.”

Parker mused that turnout could significantly increase compared to 2020, when the city delivered 603,000 votes for President Joe Biden. She guessed it could rise to between 650,000 and 700,000 votes.

“Turnout is just beyond anything we could imagine,” Parker said at a campaign stop in Northeast Philly. “Everywhere I go, people have talked about it. I’m feeling so good right now. The energy is palpable.”

Inquirer staff writers Mike Newall and Kristen Graham contributed to this article.