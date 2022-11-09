So how did Philadelphians vote?

All eyes were on Pennsylvania Tuesday as results trickled in for the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races, which both ended in big wins for the Democrats in what’s shaping out to be a historic midterm for the party. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, an unorthodox Democrat who suffered a stroke before the May primary, defeated celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz who earned former President Trump’s endorsement in the spring.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro handily won the governor’s race against far-right conservative State Sen. Doug Mastriano. The race was thought to be one of the most consequential in the country, determining abortion and voting rights in Pennsylvania.

The vote breakdown differed across Philadelphia’s 66 wards. In the Senate race, there was heavy turnout for Fetterman as expected, though three wards in the Northeast and South Philadelphia were handed to Oz.

However, no ward in Philadelphia turned out for Mastriano. Shapiro won at least two-thirds of the vote in 58 wards.

Follow the full results from all the key races in our region on The Inquirer’s live election results page. Ongoing coverage and reaction to Tuesday’s election can be found in The Inquirer’s live blog.