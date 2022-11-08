It looks like counting Philadelphia’s votes will take longer than expected this election.

City officials are preparing to vote Tuesday morning — as polling places open and the vote count begins for the midterm elections — to reinstate a process for catching double votes. It would be a sudden reversal of a decision they made less than a week ago and would come a day after a city judge said they could move forward without the process.

The procedure, known as poll book reconciliation, flags mail ballots submitted by voters who also voted in person. It’s time-consuming and labor-intensive — and will slow down the reporting of Philadelphia’s election results. If Pennsylvania’s high-stakes U.S. Senate race is as close as expected, a wait for results out of the state’s largest city is sure to shine a national spotlight on Philadelphia, similar to after the 2020 presidential election.

City elections officials had originally expected to have nearly all votes counted by Wednesday morning. If they reinstate poll book reconciliation as expected, it will mean that ballots still left to count after Tuesday night — numbering in the low tens of thousands — will instead be counted and reported in a slow trickle over the rest of the week.

The city’s three-member elections board, the city commissioners, will vote at a 7 a.m. special meeting, during which Lisa Deeley, the chair, will make a motion to conduct poll book reconciliation “along past practices.”

The commissioners voted last week to remove the reconciliation process this election, saying it was no longer necessary. While reconciliation caught a few dozen double votes in 2020, there were none caught in the last three elections. City officials also said their reconciliation process, which pauses the vote count, appeared to conflict with rules Republican lawmakers placed on new state funding. Those rules require counties to count mail ballots around the clock until finished.

A group of Republicans quickly sued to force the city to keep reconciliation in place. And on Monday, a city judge lambasted the commissioners for that decision, saying they were inviting fraud and, in doing so, undermining faith in the election results.

But while Common Pleas Judge Anne Marie Coyle said she was inclined to grant an injunction forcing Philly to keep the reconciliation process in place, she said doing so hours before Tuesday’s election would be too disruptive and allowed the commissioners to move forward as planned.

Republicans immediately appealed that decision, trying again to force the city’s hand.

And in a court filing late Monday, the commissioners revealed they were considering voluntarily reinstating poll book reconciliation.

“The Commissioners stand by their vote to discontinue pre-counting reconciliation,” the commissioners wrote. “But because the trial court’s opinion has cast unwarranted doubt on the integrity of Philadelphia’s election at the eleventh hour and risks feeding disinformation campaigns that seek to cultivate distrust in the democratic process, [commissioners] are currently considering whether to implement poll book reconciliation in this election cycle,” the commissioners wrote.

The motion Tuesday is expected to pass. The commissioners generally only put things up for votes when they know they’ll be approved.

All counties perform poll book reconciliation, the process of scanning poll book pages to update information in the state’s voter registry. By crediting voters who cast ballots in person at polling places, elections officials can confirm voter activity; make sure the number of voters, ballots cast, and votes counted line up in each precinct; and perform other data verification and clean-up work.

Philly had previously gone beyond what other counties did. In 2020, with the dramatic expansion of mail voting in Pennsylvania, officials made poll book reconciliation part of the process for counting mail ballots. That’s because some voters who request and return their mail ballots close to Election Day won’t be marked in the poll books as using mail ballots. Those voters, if they submit mail ballots and also show up in person, might slip through the cracks and be allowed to vote using both methods.

Philly addressed that by pausing the vote count to scan poll books before accepting the ballots of those late-in-cycle voters. That allowed officials to flag and remove any double votes.

But even after the vote count begins again, it’s significantly slower. Mail ballots from a precinct can only be counted once that precinct’s poll books have been scanned. The time-consuming work of scanning poll books becomes a bottleneck that slows the vote count to a crawl.

Voting last Wednesday to eliminate poll book reconciliation, the commissioners said they would do what Pennsylvania’s other counties do: carry out the process after the count, to speed things up.

They maintained that the process is no longer necessary and that state law doesn’t require them to do it during the vote count.

And in fact, they said, the initial pause in the vote count required by the reconciliation process would put millions of dollars in new state funding at risk.

The GOP-controlled state legislature this summer created new funding for elections — and it comes with the requirement that counties count votes “without interruption” until they’re done. Philly accepted its $5.4 million share of that grant money, which means the city is now subject to that continuous vote count requirement.

But Republicans sued the city, supported by a national GOP group formed by political strategist Karl Rove and former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr. They said the city had inappropriately decided to change the reconciliation process, which they argued is part of the city’s duty to run accurate and fair elections.

Coyle, who was elected as a Republican, agreed. Still, she said, it was too late for an injunction that she said would disrupt the election. She denied Republicans’ request.

That was, on the surface, a victory for city elections officials. But Coyle’s withering opinion made clear she believed the city was wrong to forgo the reconciliation process.

Republicans immediately appealed her order to the state Commonwealth Court, hoping to force Philly to perform poll book reconciliation as it has done in the past. A hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

At that time, the commissioners wrote in their filing Monday night, they’ll update the court on their plans.