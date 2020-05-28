Philadelphia voters who don’t have time to send back their mail ballots for Tuesday’s primary can instead drop them off at multiple locations across the city beginning Saturday.
Elections officials installed a standalone ballot drop box in the south portal of City Hall last week.
Saturday through Monday, city workers will have 10 pop-up sites around the city, available for two hours at a time to collect ballots from voters. On Tuesday, there will be 10 additional drop boxes for voters to hand-deliver their ballots up until the 8 p.m. deadline, when polls close and mail ballots are no longer accepted.
Drop boxes are new for Philadelphia — and largely foreign to Pennsylvania — because state election law used to restrict absentee ballots so much that only about 5% of votes in any election were cast by mail.
But a new election law now allows any voter to vote by mail, and that combined with the coronavirus pandemic has led to a massive surge in mail ballot requests, with 1.9 million Pennsylvania voters requesting them for next week’s election. Philadelphia alone has 225,000 requests this year — many more than the 107,000 absentee requests in the entire state in the 2016 primary.
At the same time, county elections officials have warned, the pandemic has slowed down every step in the process of voting by mail. Thousands of Pennsylvania voters could receive their ballots too late to return them by mail.
That’s led to a sudden scramble by counties to set up drop boxes. State law says voters have to turn in their own ballots, so friends or family members can’t deliver them.
The Philadelphia city commissioners, the three elected officials who run elections, are working with the good-government group Committee of Seventy to collect ballots across the city in the three days before the election.
Workers will visit 10 different locations, for two hours at a time, and collect ballots from any voters who bring them.
The city commissioners have not yet released the list of election day drop-box locations, which will be available in different neighborhoods while polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. There will be one location in each City Council district.
Check back here later for the list of election day drop-box locations.