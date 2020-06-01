Pennsylvania voters will be given an additional week to turn in their mail ballots for Tuesday’s primary election, Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday.
His executive order will allow voters to return their ballots by 8 p.m. next Tuesday, June 9, he said.
“The count will continue for seven days after tomorrow. I can’t do anything about the election day, but I am extending the time to actually get votes in,” he said. “So if you vote and the vote gets in by next Tuesday ... it’ll count.”
County elections officials had warned that thousands of voters would likely be disenfranchised under the deadline set in state law, which requires voters to return their ballots by 8 p.m. election day and does not allow postmarks. That may work under normal circumstances, officials said, but the pandemic and a change in state law led to an unexpected flood of mail ballot requests that county officials struggled to handle while also preparing an in-person election.
Delaware County officials said they were simply going to not mail about 400 ballots to voters “due to the timing and staffing constraints.” An additional 6,000 ballots were being sent out Monday, for delivery Tuesday.
Bucks and Montgomery Counties put their last ballots in the mail Friday; officials said they hoped those would arrive Monday, which would not given voters enough time to mail them back before Tuesday’s 8 p.m. deadline.
Philadelphia’s last ballots were mailed out Thursday, and Chester County’s went out Wednesday morning.
The pandemic delayed and complicated every step of the vote-by-mail process, county elections officials across the state said, and mail delivery has been uneven across the region.
Counties have scrambled to set up drop boxes — Montgomery County announced additional locations Monday, and Chester County did so Sunday — for voters to hand-deliver their ballots instead of relying on the mail.
The mail ballot deadline has also been challenged in court several times.
Montgomery County elections officials asked their Court of Common Pleas for a one-week deadline, citing long mail delivery times and hundreds of ballots that, due to a flaw with the state’s online application system, had the line for apartment numbers in the wrong place. The officials were denied and they have appealed. Bucks County elections officials also asked their Common Pleas Court for an extension, of between two to seven days.
There are also two statewide lawsuits currently before state courts. Both of them seek one-week mail ballot deadline extensions for the entire state.
This is a developing story and will be updated.