Philadelphia was supposed to have 17 sites by now for a new form of in-person early voting in Pennsylvania that uses mail ballots. The plan was to open all 17 on Sept. 29, and keep them open seven days a week until the Nov. 3 Election Day.
But that plan has been repeatedly scaled back.
The city commissioners — the three independently elected officials who run elections — have publicly blamed staffing shortages for the inability to open all the new satellite elections. City Commissioner Al Schmidt has put those staffing shortages squarely on the shoulders of Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration.
“As we approach the homestretch toward Election Day, it will be incumbent upon the administration to provide the resources and the staff needed for this election to be successful,” Schmidt said last month when he approved the slower rollout of the sites. “The number of satellite election offices that open, how quickly we can process the mail-in ballot applications, and how quickly we can count those ballots after Election Day is directly correlated to the amount of staff made available to us by the administration.”
Jim Engler, Kenney’s chief of staff, said the administration has “been working very, very closely with the city commissioners for months” and provided staff to help. The city has helped the commissioners hire temporary workers to open the satellite offices. Staffers had also been temporarily assigned to help process ballot applications and will be working on Election Day, he said. And Stephanie Reid, who ran the city’s 2020 Census efforts, has been assigned to help run the satellite offices.
“So we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that this election is successful,” Engler said.
He did not say why more city workers had not been assigned to work at the satellite elections offices, which the commissioners have struggled to staff.//nu cut//Elections officials expected the city to provide workers for those offices, leaving them scrambling to hire temporary workers when they realized that help wasn’t coming.
It’s unclear why the commissioners didn’t hire temporary workers earlier — they declined to respond to that question — and whether or when the administration told the commissioners the staffing for satellite offices wouldn’t be coming.
Without the necessary staffing, only seven locations opened on Sept. 29.
An eighth opened a week-and-a-half later, and a ninth and 10th opened for full service this week. An 11th is slated to open Saturday, while a 12th site opened this week only as a drop-off site, not a full-service election office. The remaining locations haven’t yet opened, and elections officials have authorized reducing their hours or services to get them open. They’ve even discussed closing some locations, or not opening others.
All 17 locations won’t be fully open until at least next week — less than two weeks before Election Day.
“If we don’t have enough people, we’re going to have to shorten the hours or potentially close the satellite locations, and we don’t want to do that,” Omar Sabir, one of the commissioners, said in an interview last week.
On Sept. 18, Lisa Deeley, chair of the commissioners, announced a plan to open all of them Sept. 29, five weeks before Election Day. Instead, at a Sept. 23 commissioners meeting, Deeley proposed a phased rollout of the sites.
Throughout the planning, elections officials had expected the Kenney administration would send them workers, reassigning people from other parts of city government. Those workers would be trained to work the elections offices, including processing voter registrations and mail ballot applications. (While the commissioners hire temporary workers every election, they generally prefer to use them for lower-stakes jobs such as opening and sorting envelopes.)
That help never arrived.
Instead, the commissioners last week scaled back the plan even further. If they can’t fully staff the remaining sites, they said, they might open them at decreased operating hours or even reduce their services, such as opening them only as ballot drop-off sites.
“It is not a money issue. It is a people issue,” Deeley said at a meeting last week.
The commissioners last week posted a help-wanted ad on their website, calling for workers “to help staff and open satellite election offices, hiring immediately.” One of the requirements: must be willing to work full-time.
“It’s very important that we get these people soon as we possibly can," Sabir said. "We want to keep these locations open seven days a week and also we want to make those locations stay open for longer hours, and open up at earlier times, so that we can serve the people.”
