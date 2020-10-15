“As we approach the homestretch toward Election Day, it will be incumbent upon the administration to provide the resources and the staff needed for this election to be successful,” Schmidt said last month when he approved the slower rollout of the sites. “The number of satellite election offices that open, how quickly we can process the mail-in ballot applications, and how quickly we can count those ballots after Election Day is directly correlated to the amount of staff made available to us by the administration.”