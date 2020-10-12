Philadelphia voters will weigh in on four ballot questions in November, on issues related to police reform, a potential new victims' advocate office, and borrowing money.
In addition to candidates on the Pennsylvania general election ballot, Philadelphia ballots will ask city voters to select Yes or No on the ballot initiatives.
Here’s an explanation of each.
Voters are being asked whether they want to change Philadelphia law to ban “unconstitutional” stop-and-frisk policing. If the ballot question passes, it wouldn’t entirely eliminate stop-and-frisk, which studies have shown is used disproportionately to stop people of color. Rather, the question specifies that officers must have a reasonable suspicion that individuals they stop are involved in criminal activity, and cannot stop someone based on “race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, religious affiliation or expression, or other protected characteristic.”
Voters are being asked whether Philadelphia should establish a victim advocate’s office, which would work with victims of crimes to ensure they know their rights and work with agencies like prosecutors and the police. A head victim advocate would be appointed by the mayor with approval from City Council. The state of Pennsylvania has its own Office of the Victim Advocate. This ballot question would create the city’s own version.
Voters are being asked whether the city should create a new Citizens Police Oversight Commission. Such a body would replace the existing Police Advisory Commission, which has been criticized for lacking enough power to provide effective oversight. If the ballot question passes, City Council would establish the commission and determine its structures, budget, and power.
Voters are being asked to vote for or against the city’s borrowing of $134 million. The funds would be spent on capital projects for transit, streets and sanitation, municipal buildings, parks, recreation and museums, and community development.