We, the citizens of Philadelphia, call upon the Police Department to eliminate the practice of unconstitutional stop and frisk, consistent with judicial precedent, meaning an officer must have reasonable suspicion that a person is engaged in criminal activity in order to stop that person, and, therefore, an officer cannot stop someone unlawfully because of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, religious affiliation or expression, or other protected characteristic.

PLAIN ENGLISH STATEMENT (REQUIRED BY THE PENNSYLVANIA ELECTION CODE)

The City’s Home Rule Charter is like the City’s constitution; it sets up the rules for City government.

If you vote “Yes” on this ballot question, it means you want to change the City’s Charter so that it sets forth a statement that calls upon the Police Department to end the practice of unconstitutional stop and frisk.

The statement would elaborate on the constitutional limitations on police stops. It would state that for a stop and frisk to be constitutional, an officer must have reasonable suspicion that the person stopped is engaged in criminal activity. It would also state that an officer cannot, under the law, stop someone because of that person’s race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, religious affiliation or expression, or other protected characteristic.