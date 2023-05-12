New Philly mayor’s race poll showed a four-person race with Helen Gym leading slightly

A new poll of Philadelphia Democratic primary voters shows four mayoral candidates were within striking distance of winning the nomination just days ahead of the primary election.

An Emerson College/ PHL 17 survey of 600 voters conducted this week and released Friday showed progressive Helen Gym with a slight edge at 21%, with Cherelle Parker and Rebecca Rhynhart each at 18% and Allan Domb at 14%. All are within the margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

The poll showed grocer Jeff Brown, who was once considered a front-runner, garnered 10%.

One in six of those polled said they were undecided. When those voters were asked which candidate they would lean toward, Gym’s support increased to 23%, Parker’s to 21%, Rhynhart’s to 20%, and Domb’s to 17%.

The findings are similar to a poll released last month and commissioned by the good government group Committee of Seventy, which showed the top five candidates, including Brown, all within the credibility interval, which is similar to a margin of error.

They’re also roughly in line with internal polls conducted by campaigns, which have showed as many as five candidates jockeying for front-runner status for months.

It all sets up for an intense final push of campaigning before Tuesday’s election. Candidates are crisscrossing the city to talk to voters, hosting rallies over the weekend, and appearing alongside volunteers fanning out in neighborhoods to knock on doors and get out the vote.

Gym on Friday morning greeted parents and students outside Gilbert Spruance Elementary School in Northeast Philadelphia, where she handed out literature and implored teachers to talk to voters outside polling places on Tuesday. Gym, a longtime public education advocate, is endorsed by the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.

“The stakes of this election could not be more clear,” she told a group of PFT members. “I don’t think we have ever had a better chance to do more and prove more about what our schools and our city can do and become.”

PFT President Jerry Jordan, one of Gym’s top surrogates, said despite the new polling, the campaign and its supporters are “running like we’re running from behind.”

“The only polls that matter are the ones the voters go to on Tuesday,” he said.

Emerson found the electorate was divided along racial lines, with Parker’s base of support being solidly Black voters. She is the only Black candidate among the top contenders. Rhynhart, Gym, and Domb split the white vote, and Gym led among Latino respondents.

There was also a clear split by age. Gym led with voters younger than 50, holding a 10-point lead over Rhynhart, who came in second with that group. Parker won the most support among people older than 50, pulling 24% of those voters.

The pollsters also asked how voters perceive each candidate, finding that Rhynhart had the highest favorability rating at 60%, and Brown — who has weathered a series of controversies — with the highest unfavorable rating at 39%.

Emerson conducted its poll May 7-9 and reached respondents through phone calls, as well as text messages that directed respondents to an online survey.