President Biden will attend his first rally since announcing reelection with union members in Philadelphia

President Joe Biden will return to Philadelphia next Saturday to rally with union members in his first political event since announcing reelection, campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz told The Inquirer.

Biden announced that he and Vice President Kamala Harris would seek reelection in a video released online in April. Since then he’s held fundraisers and traveled the country in his official capacity as president, touting the impact of construction projects funded by the infrastructure bill and other achievements from his first term.

The June 17 event, hosted by labor leaders and featuring Biden, will be the president’s first political event since his announcement. Specific logistics were not released.

The event is characteristic for Biden, who has roots in Scranton and has made frequent visits, both political and personal, to Philadelphia. It also reflects the emphasis his administration has put on labor.

Harris was in Philadelphia on Tuesday to meet with labor leaders from SEIU, which represents service employees in Philadelphia and across the country. The vice president, who heads a White House Task Force on labor, called for increasing wages for care workers and making it easier for workers to organize.

“Joe Biden lives, breathes, and cares so deeply about the importance of strengthening and uplifting working people, through strengthening and uplifting labor unions,” she said at the event.

Biden has frequently highlighted his ties to and support for labor unions, and has said a number of times that he intends to be “the most pro-union president” in history. Support from unions was key to his win in key swing states in the 2020 election.

In March, he broke form and delivered his budget address from a union hall in Northeast Philadelphia instead of from Washington.

Last June, he headlined the AFL-CIO convention in Philadelphia.

“You’re a gigantic reason why I’m standing here,” he told the crowd then.

Biden based his 2020 reelection campaign in Philadelphia and spent a lot of time in the state, even as the coronavirus restricted campaign travel. His reelection campaign is expected to be headquartered in Wilmington but will no doubt again run directly through Pennsylvania. The state, which he won by 1.2% in 2020, will be critical again.

Biden so far has two announced primary opponents: former candidate and author Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., though neither is expected to mount a serious challenge. The DNC has already announced it won’t hold debates in the Democratic contest.

The Republican presidential primary field swelled this week, with former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie joining an already crowded field.