President Donald Trump may be coming to Pennsylvania later this month to formally accept his renomination for president.
“We have narrowed the Presidential Nomination Acceptance Speech, to be delivered on the final night of the Convention (Thursday), to two locations - The Great Battlefield of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the White House, Washington, D.C. We will announce the decision soon!” Trump tweeted Monday afternoon.
The speech would be Aug. 27, the last day of the Republican National Convention, most of which will be conducted virtually after the coronavirus pandemic scuttled plans for an in-person event.
Gettysburg and Pennsylvania are both critical to Trump, who often compares himself to President Abraham Lincoln and who knows the Keystone State is a critical piece of his reelection. Along with Gettysburg’s historical import as a famous Civil War site and namesake of one of the country’s most revered //storied presidential addresses// speeches, the nearby region has one of the largest collections of Republican voters in Pennsylvania.
Public polls show Trump consistently trailing Biden in Pennsylvania. Biden has based his campaign headquarters in Philadelphia and held several major events in the state.
Trump also spoke in Gettysburg just weeks before the 2016 election, and won huge vote totals in the area — helping him win Pennsylvania by less than 1 percent of the votes cast and securing a key piece of his national victory.
Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, have all traveled frequently to Pennsylvania as they contest one of the handful of states expected to decide who wins the presidency.
This is a developing story and will be updated.