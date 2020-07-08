While Trump won Lancaster County by 20 points, the city of Lancaster and other parts of the county have started trending more Democratic. The county ranks ninth in the state in the number of registered Democrats, which shows opportunity for growth, said Diane Topakian, chair of the Lancaster County Democrats. “A voter can be ideologically Republican, but these two men are not representative of the Republican Party of 10 years ago,” she said. “We’re not going to see a 20-point turnout for Trump again.”