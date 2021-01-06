WASHINGTON — Throngs of President Donald Trump’s supporters headed from Pennsylvania to Washington on Wednesday as the nation’s capital braces for potentially tens of thousands of people to march in the streets during a chaotic day in Congress.
Under normal circumstances, it would be a quiet day in Washington, as Congress convenes to count the Electoral College votes — usually a formality.
But Trump and his allies have transformed this perfunctory gathering into a national spectacle, as the president continues his push to overturn his loss to President-elect Joe Biden. An unprecedented number of congressional Republicans have said they will object to the results in Pennsylvania and other swing states Biden won — despite Biden’s decisive 306-232 Electoral College victory and a popular-vote margin of seven million. Elections officials and dozens of state and federal courts across the country have rejected the Trump campaign’s lawsuits, and there is no evidence to support Trump’s claims of widespread fraud.
One group of Pennsylvania Trump supporters met before dawn in the parking lot of the Harrisburg Bass Pro shop. Many dressed in camouflage and red hats gathered to board a 55-seat charter organized by a Bloomsburg computer programmer and founder of the Pro-Trump website Trumparoo.
”It seems like the first day of the rest of our lives to be honest,” Philips said driving a white van behind the chartered bus. “They should name this Year Zero, this fraud won’t stand. Something has to give.”
The floor was filled with boxing kangaroo stuffed animals, made to look like Trump, which inspired the website’s name. A stuffed boxing kangaroo might be an apt metaphor for Trump on this day in particular, a fighter no longer really even in the ring but with boxing gloves sewed on — a souvenir from a lost campaign.
There is essentially no chance of Republican objections to the Electoral College outcome succeeding on Wednesday. But his backers on the van were optimistic.
This was the last chance as they saw it for the president who brought them into politics to stay in power. They were eager to gather in Washington, where thousands of other Trump supporters awaited. Frustrated with a mainstream media they say favors Democrats, most on the bus got their news from conservative websites and niche social media platforms.
”I deleted Facebook, don’t do Instagram, said David Stauffer, a 68-year old retired truck driver from York, who held a neatly wound yellow “Don’t tread on me” flag in his lap. He wore a bullet-proof vest and said he wasn’t hoping for violence but wanted to be prepared. He said a certification of Biden’s Electoral College victory could be a tipping point.
”We wait for the Civil War,” he said. “It will be next. You have to prepare for the worst. And the worst will come. Because the left is pushing for it.”
As he and others left the bus, thousands of people gathered at the Washington monument came into view, waving Trump flags and “Stop the Steal” signs.
“Look how happy everyone is, it’s a party,” said Janis Buskirk, 60, of Northampton County. “There’s a lot of confidence today’s gonna go our way.”
And if it doesn’t?
”I honestly don’t know,” she said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.