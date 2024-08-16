Donald Trump is having a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. on Saturday. Here’s what to expect.

Former President Donald Trump will be back in Pennsylvania Saturday for a rally taking place just two days before Democrats gather in Chicago for the DNC.

It will be Trump’s seventh visit to Pennsylvania this year and at least the fifth time he’s rallied in Wilkes-Barre since 2016. It comes as Trump appears to have lost ground in Pennsylvania following Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race, allowing Vice President Kamala Harris to secure the nomination. In two recent polls – one by Quinnipiac and one by the New York Times and Siena College – Harris was up by three and four percentage points among likely in Pennsylvania, respectively.

“The Trump campaign believes there’s still some juice left in that orange for them in the heart of Northeast Pennsylvania,” Pennsylvania Republican consultant Chris Nicholas told The Inquirer this week. “When you go to Western or north-central Pennsylvania, they’re maximizing their vote. There’s still room to grow in the heart of Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

The commonwealth is so import to Trump’s election chances he proposed two debates to take place in Pennsylvania. At least one will — Trump and Harris will face off on ABC on Sept. 10 in a yet-to-be-announced location somewhere in Pennsylvania. Trump said it would take place in Philadelphia at Independence Hall, but the network said the venue for the debate has not yet been confirmed.

Trump lost Pennsylvania to Biden

» READ MORE: Donald Trump hopes Wilkes-Barre will hand him Pa. and the presidency

Where in Pennsylvania is the Trump rally?

Trump’s rally Saturday is being held at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, about two hours north of Philadelphia in Luzerne County. The arena can hold around 8,000 people.

It’s Trump’s second rally in Pennsylvania since a would-be assassin shot and wounded the former president during an outdoor event in Butler, Pa. last month. Trump held a rally in Harrisburg on July 31, and said he plans to return to Butler in October, but his campaign hasn’t made any specific announcements.

What time does Trump’s Wilkes-Barre rally start?

Entry begins at noon and the event programming will start at 2 p.m. Trump is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m.

It’s unclear how long Trump’s speech will last, but his typical campaign remarks have been averaging about an hour and twenty minutes. A speech Trump gave at a rally in Asheville, N.C. earlier this week lasted one hour and 13 minutes, while the news conference he delivered at his New Jersey golf club in Bedminster Thursday lasted one hour and 23 minutes.

How do you get tickets to a Trump rally?

Tickets have been available on Trump’s campaign website on a first come, first served basis throughout the campaign.

The campaign is limiting ticket requests to two per person.

Will roads be shut down?

Wilkes-Barre police are expected to announce road closures and other information Friday ahead of Trump’s visit Saturday.

During previous visits, there were rolling closures on Interstate 81 as Trump made his way back-and-forth from the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport.

How can I watch the rally from home?

C-Span will be streaming Trump’s speech live at 4 p.m. You can also find a livestream of Trump’s rally on YouTube Saturday, but you’re better off sticking with mainstream outlets, such as the Washington Post and the Associated Press.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will be in Pennsylvania Sunday

Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, are hitting the road Sunday, the day before the Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago.

Earlier this week, Harris and Walz announced they’re kicking off a bus tour in Pittsburgh Sunday that will take them to multiple stops across Western Pa.

Walz is tentatively scheduled to speak on Wednesday at next week’s DNC, while Harris will deliver her remarks on Thursday evening.