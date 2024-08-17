Donald Trump holding a rally in Pa. today, blasted by top veterans group over remarks; Kamala Harris heading to Pittsburgh
Trump to rally in Northeast Pennsylvania today
Former President Donald Trump will be back in Pennsylvania Saturday for a rally taking place just two days before Democrats gather in Chicago for the DNC.
It will be Trump’s seventh visit to Pennsylvania this year and at least the fifth time he’s rallied in Wilkes-Barre since 2016. The Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza can hold around 8,000 people.
Trump slammed by VFW over remarks about Medal of Honor recipients
Former President Donald Trump is drawing fire from one of the country’s top veterans groups over remarks he made about Medal of Honor recipients during an event at his New Jersey golf club.
Speaking Thursday night, Trump said the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian award, is “actually much better” than the Medal of Honor because veterans are in “bad shape” or “they’re dead” when they receive it.
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will campaign in Western Pa. Sunday ahead of DNC
Vice President Kamala Harris will appear in Pennsylvania Sunday alongside her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as well as second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Minnesota first lady Gwen Walz.
The Harris-Walz ticket will be in the Commonwealth for a bus tour in the Pittsburgh area that is scheduled to make several stops across the western portion of the state.
JD Vance will be back in Philly on Monday
Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), Donald Trump’s running mate, will be back in Philadelphia Monday to deliver remarks at DiSorb Systems, Inc., a waste management product manufacturer in North Philly, the Trump campaign announced Friday.
Vance was in Pennsylvania Thursday, where he spoke at a campaign event at a VFW post in New Kensington in Westmoreland County. He also campaigned in South Philly earlier this month, where he invited Pennsylvanians who had been affected by crime and the opioid crisis to the stage
The first debate between Harris and Trump will take place in Philly
The first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will take place at the National Constitution Center on Sept. 10, ABC News announced Friday.
The debate will begin at 9 p.m. and air live on ABC, ABC News Live, Disney and Hulu, the network said. It will be moderated by Linsey Davis — an anchor on ABC News Live’s Prime — and David Muir, the managing editor and anchor of World News Tonight.
Harris proposes expanded child tax credit, $25k for first-time home buyers
Vice President Kamala Harris announced a sweeping set of economic proposals on Friday meant to cut taxes and lower the cost of groceries, housing and other essentials for many Americans.
