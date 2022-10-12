NBC News aired an interview with Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman Tuesday night that largely focused on the effects of the stroke he suffered earlier this year.

While the full interview covered a sweep of issues — from abortion rights to crime and inflation — the conversation was largely framed around Fetterman’s health issues since his May 13 stroke.

Fetterman has been dealing with auditory processing and word retrieval issues since his stroke and has been transparent about his use of closed captions to ensure he understands questions in interviews.

NBC News reported Tuesday the Lt. Gov. struggled to “understand what he hears and to speak clearly” and “occasionally stuttered” during the interview, which was filmed with reporter Dasha Burns at Fetterman’s home on Friday.

Auditory processing isn’t an issue with hearing, but the way the brain processes words.

“That auditory processing, where I’ll hear someone speaking, but sometimes, I won’t be precise on what exactly they’re saying, I use captioning,” Fetterman told Burns.

While NBC News billed this sit-down as an exclusive, Fetterman has done a number of interviews with media outlets since his stroke, but this is the first to focus heavily on his speech issues.

Fetterman emphasized that he is on the road to full recovery and that his health would not impact his ability to serve in the Senate if voters choose him over Republican Mehmet Oz. Since his stroke, he has faced relentless attacks from the celebrity doctor, who has taken shots at his opponent’s cognitive abilities and overall health. The Fetterman campaign in September released some results from a cognitive test that it said showed his brain functioning normally for a person his age.

