Delaware native Aubrey Plaza plays off Taylor Swift’s ‘childless cat lady’ post with her own Harris-Walz endorsement

Move over Taylor Swift, there’s a new “childless cat lady” endorsement for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign from “Delaware’s most famous person.”

Wilmington native and actress Aubrey Plaza posted a photo of herself on Instagram Wednesday morning with the caption “HARRIS 🇺🇸 WALZ” and tagged Harris’ campaign page.

Plaza used a photo of herself from 2014 with the late Grumpy Cat in her lap.

Grumpy Cat (real name Tardar Sauce) was an internet celebrity cat from the 2010s known for her permanently frowny face. It was a nod to Swift’s instantly viral endorsement from Tuesday night, which featured a pic from her Time Magazine photo shoot of her with her cat, Benjamin Button. Plaza voiced the part of Grumpy Cat in a Christmas special the pair filmed together in 2014.

It’s the latest in a months-long pattern of Harris supporters who are cat owners embracing what was meant to be a slight from former President Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, calling Harris a “childless cat lady.”

Plaza is hailed as a hometown hero in Delaware, often praising her time with the Wilmington Drama League and Delaware Theatre Company as formative. She attended Ursuline Academy, an all-girls Catholic school and later, went to improv school in Philadelphia.

She’s also the namesake of “The Aubrey Plaza Plaza,” an unofficial name for the pedestal that held a now-removed Christopher Columbus statue. The site has its own Google Maps page.

In 2018, Plaza was named the biggest star from the second smallest state according to 750 Delaware News Journal readers. She outranked President Joe Biden and the rivalry of sorts has become a running joke between the pair. Biden made a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live last year when Plaza hosted the show.