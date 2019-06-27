Another night, another 10 Democratic presidential candidates cramming together on the same stage.
Round two of the first Democratic primary debate of the 2020 election cycle begins Thursday at 9 p.m., and features several top-tier candidates, such as former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Sen. Kamala Harris, and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
During the first night on Wednesday, several Democrats went far-left with some policy ideas. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren rose her hand proudly when candidates were asked if they would be in favor of eliminating private health insurance, while former Obama cabinet member Julián Castro called for decriminalizing border crossings.
But none of the 10 candidates mentioned Biden — the current front-runner — at all during the two-hour debate, something that’s likely to change tonight with the former vice president, a Scranton native and longtime Delaware senator, on stage.
One day after appearing onstage during the first night of the first Democratic primary debate, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was forced to apologize after drawing criticism for shouting a Cuban revolutionary slogan at a rally in Miami.
De Blasio, rallying alongside cargo workers at Miami International Airport, shouted “Hasta la victoria, siempre!” (“Ever on to victory!”), a phrase that was a rallying cry for former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and long associated with Communist leader Ernesto “Che” Guevara, according to the Associated Press.
Here are the 10 Democratic presidential contenders who will face off tonight, in the order they’ll appear on stage:
- Author Marianne Williamson
- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
- Businessman Andrew Yang
- South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
- Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet
- California Rep. Eric Swalwell
