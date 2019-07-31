After a combative first night featuring Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, round two of the second Democratic debate kicks off from Detroit Wednesday at 8 p.m. on CNN.
Ahead of Wednesday’s debate, President Donald Trump lashed out at CNN host Don Lemon, who will once again moderate alongside chief political correspondent Dana Bash and The Lead anchor and Philadelphia native Jake Tapper.
The president called Lemon “the dumbest man on television” following the CNN host’s question to Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar on night one about Trump voters who “prioritize the economy over the president’s bigotry.”
Among who took issue with Trump’s attack was Brian Stelter, the host of CNN’s Reliable Sources, who wrote on Twitter, “The president’s hateful tweets make journalists less safe.”
Trump will surely be watching Wednesday night, with former Vice President Joe Biden taking the stage as the frontrunner. Biden will have the opportunity to face off again against Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who gained traction last month by confronting the former vice president on race and forced busing during the first debate.
My colleague Jonathan Tamari predicts Biden and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker are heading for a clash this time around, after the two went back and forth for the better part of a week about who has done more to help African American communities.
Along with Biden, Booker, and Harris, other candidates set to appear on the debate stage Wednesday night are Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, former HUD secretary Julián Castro, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, and businessman Andrew Yang.
Here are the latest updates:
Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera, a longtime friend and backer of Trump, defended Lemon Wednesday afternoon on Twitter and said the president’s language was more evidence he wanted to “provoke” African Americans.
This isn’t the first time Trump has gone after Lemon. Just about a year ago, the president called Lemon “the dumbest man on television” after he interviewed NBA superstar LeBron James, who among other things claimed Trump was dividing the country over race.
"Referring to African Americans as dumb is one of the oldest canards of America’s racist past and present — that black people are of inferior intelligence,” Lemon said at the time in response to Trump’s attack.
Biden has invited eight guests to watch Wednesday night’s debate, including several prominent African American politicians:
Here is Biden’s full guest list, courtsey of CBS News:
- Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, Biden’s campaign co-chair
- Delaware Sen. Chris Coons
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
- Nevada state Sen. Yvanna Cancela
- Flint, Mich. Mayor Karen Weaver
- Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of the Detroit NAACP
- Kellie Nelson and Amanda Bolt, debate contest winners from Charlotte, N.C.
Wednesday will likely be the last chance for most of the lesser-known candidate to garner time on the debate stage, as the Democratic National Committee has tightened the barrier for entry for the party’s third and forth debates, loosely scheduled for September and October.
In order to qualify, candidates need to reach 2 percent in four polls from a list of DNC-approved pollsters. They’ll also have to have 130,000 unique donors to their campaign, which is why your Facebook feed may be flooded with video pitches from hopeful candidates.
So far, seven candidates have qualified to participate in those debates: Biden, Sanders, Warren, Harris, Buttigieg, O’Rourke, and Booker.
