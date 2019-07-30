Ten Democratic presidential candidates are facing off in Detroit Tuesday for the party’s second primary debate of the 2020 election season. This round of debates will once again take place over two nights.
Tuesday’s debate begins at 8 p.m. on CNN, moderated by The Lead host and Philadelphia native Jake Tapper, CNN Tonight host Don Lemon, and chief political correspondent Dana Bash. CNN is also streaming the debate live for free on CNN.com and its CNNGo app.
The headliners Tuesday will be Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the party’s most-progressive candidates. Others debating Tuesday are Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (who failed to quality for last month’s debate), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (a Narberth native), Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, and author Marianne Williamson.
The remaining 10 candidates — including former Vice President Joe Biden, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, and California Sen. Kamala Harris — will take the stage Wednesday at 8 p.m.
We’ll have the latest updates here throughout the evening, so follow along. Need a pre-debate primer? Here’s what to pay attention to.