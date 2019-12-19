Booker met the donor qualification, but didn’t poll high enough to qualify, and is unlikely to do so for the party’s other 2020 debates. Booker and eight other Democratic presidential candidates signed a letter to DNC chairman Tom Perez last weekend, urging him to loosen the rules, but so far the party isn’t budging. The DNC said in a statement that it “will not change the threshold for any one candidate and will not revert back to two consecutive nights with more than a dozen candidates.”