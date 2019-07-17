President Donald Trump has said he was “not a fan” of convicted sex offender and accused child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, but an unearthed video from 1992 appears to contradict that claim.
In newly released footage shot for former NBC host Faith Daniels’ talk show, “A Closer Look,” Trump is seen laughing and partying with Epstein and numerous women (including cheerleaders for the Buffalo Bills) inside his Mar-a-Lago estate in November 1992, more than a year after his much-publicized divorce from Ivana Trump.
At one point, Trump is seen grabbing one of the women, pulling her toward him, and patting her on the buttock. He’s also seen numerous times speaking to Epstein while laughing and gesturing toward the women, though the music makes it impossible to hear what either man is saying.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The party takes place in the same year George Houraney, who ran American Dream Enterprise, claims he organized an event at Mar-a-Lago where the party list was Trump, Epstein, and “28 girls.” Houraney told the New York Times Trump ignored his warnings about Epstein’s conduct.
Trump has made conflicting statements about Epstein. He called the mysterious financier a “terrific guy” and “a lot of fun to be with” in a 2002 interview with New York Magazine, in which he also said Epstein “likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”
But following new charges of sex trafficking and questions about a prosecution deal that forced Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta to resign, Trump has attempted to distance himself from Epstein. He told reporters in the Oval Office last week that the two haven’t spoken in 15 years, after a falling out.
“I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you,” Trump said.
Epstein has enjoyed connections to the rich, famous, and politically connected over the years, including actor Kevin Spacey, Prince Andrew, and former President Bill Clinton, who took multiple trips on Epstein’s private plane but denies the two had a close relationship.