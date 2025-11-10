The federal government shutdown could soon end. Here’s what that means for Philly’s federal workers.

Federal workers might be one step closer to getting paid and returning to work.

The U.S. Senate on Sunday night grew closer to approving an appropriations bill that would fund the government through January and bring an end to the longest-ever federal shutdown.

Any spending bill passed by the Senate — Majority Leader John Thune on Monday morning said he hopes that will take “hours not days” — would then go to the U.S. House. It guarantees back pay for federal employees, after President Donald Trump’s administration cast doubt on that earlier in the shutdown. The bill also would reinstate workers who were laid off during the shutdown.

Federal employees have been hit hard since the government closed Oct. 1, some working without pay or others on furlough. Local government and organizations have aimed to provide support, including food and loans, for these workers throughout the shutdown. (Scroll down to see more about these resources.)

A top Pennsylvania representative for the union that represents federal workers, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), said Monday that the union is pleased with the a potential deal in which “our folks get paid.” Going without pay has been “very damaging” for workers, he said.

“We’re getting here into the Thanksgiving holiday season, and people are into their third paycheck with no money,” said Philip Glover, AFGE’s national vice president for District 3, which includes Pennsylvania. “We are certainly happy that the two sides found some way to get together and pass something that can reopen the government and get people paid.”

AFGE national president Everett Kelley in a statement Monday urged the House of Representatives to pass the continuing resolution, which would end the shutdown after Trump signs the legislation.

“For 40 days, the livelihoods of more than 2 million federal employees have been held hostage by politicians who would rather play politics than do their jobs,” Kelley said. “AFGE members are tired of being used as leverage to advance political priorities.”

Here’s what to know about how the proposed deal to end the shutdown will impact workers and how employees can continue to receive assistance during these tumultuous times.

When do furloughed federal employees get back to work?

It’s unclear how quickly federal employees would be required to return to work and how they will receive notice of the return if and when a deal is passed.

A spokesperson for the government’s human resources agency, the Office of Personnel Management’s McLaurine Pinover, said on Monday, “We have not sent guidance to agencies on this yet and don’t want to get ahead of that internal guidance.”

A spokesperson for AFGE national, Tim Kauffman, noted that until a bill is signed by the president, “It’s premature to discuss anything else at this time.”

When will federal workers get paid again?

Back pay for workers is part of the deal to reopen the government, in keeping with a law passed in 2019, but the proposed legislation must first become law.

Then, Glover said Monday, it could still take some time to get federal employees paid.

Though many employees have continued to work throughout the shutdown and won’t need to be called back, “you don’t flip a switch” to get them paid once the shutdown ends, Glover said.

What would this budget deal mean for federal employees?

The proposed deal also includes protections for federal workers against recent and future layoffs.

Since the shutdown started on Oct. 1, the Trump administration has sent layoff notices to roughly 4,000 federal workers across several agencies, the New York Times has reported — though a judge has temporarily blocked those layoffs. Those firings would be reversed as part of the budget bill.

Also, federal workers would be protected from mass layoffs for the rest of the fiscal year — through next September.

What resources are available for federal workers while the government remains closed?

Food pantries in the region have seen increased demand in recent weeks amid SNAP funding uncertainty and the government shutdown.

At Philadelphia International Airport, the city’s Department of Aviation opened a pop-up food pantry for federal employees there. It has been open seven times since it started on Oct. 24, and it is next expected to be available on Wednesday.

AFGE District 3, the federal worker union, has also sent funds to food pantries in the region during the shutdown, Glover said.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s office is expected to open a portal early this week where furloughed federal workers facing possible eviction can access $1.5 million in rental assistance. The city’s plan also includes deferring water bills for these federal workers.

USAA, a financial services firm, has disbursed more than 2,100 loans to members in Pennsylvania who were impacted by the shutdown.

The state of Delaware has also launched a webpage with resources for federal workers.

What other programs have been created for federal workers this year?

In March, Gov. Josh Shapiro encouraged laid-off federal workers to apply to state jobs and took steps to streamline that process (though federal funding cuts have caused the state to also enact a partial hiring freeze).

As of June 4, the state had hired 119 employees with federal work experience across 22 agencies. As of Nov. 10, more than 300 jobs were available on the state’s job site.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor & Industry has also been hosting information sessions for federal workers and government contractors, covering topics like how to apply for unemployment, getting help with job searches, and obtaining skills training. The next is on Dec. 3, and attendees are required to register ahead.

The Free Library of Philadelphia has also been hosting workshops this year for federal workers looking for new jobs.

This is a developing story and may be updated.