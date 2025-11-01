Philly to provide $7 million for food assistance and federal workers amid SNAP disruptions

Philadelphia is directing $7 million in city funds to food pantries, federal workers, and vulnerable families as the federal government shutdown passes the one-month mark, disrupting the country’s largest food assistance program.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker signed an executive order Saturday allocating the funds as part of a citywide program responding to the pause in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

On Friday two federal judges ordered President Donald Trump’s administration to restore the critical food assistance program using emergency funds, but it could take up to a week for benefits to reach recipients.

In the meantime, more than 471,000 Philadelphians could see a disruption in food assistance payments, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

» READ MORE: Need food assistance? Here’s where to find free groceries, meals, and community fridges near you.

“We have mobilized city resources and coordinated logistics across departments to ensure food, housing, and utility support gets to those who need it without delay. Our teams are working day and night so families and workers know they are not alone during this crisis,” Tiffany Thurman, Parker’s chief of staff, said in a statement.

As part of the city’s plan, $4 million will immediately be allocated to food distribution nonprofits in Philadelphia. An additional $1 million will be made available in food assistance to vulnerable families already receiving city services, and the city will offer $500,000 in emergency revenue replacement grants for corner stores and other small grocery stores.

The city is also offering $1.5 million in emergency rental assistance for furloughed federal workers who are at risk of eviction, as well as temporary deferrals for those residents’ water bills, owner-occupied payment agreements, and tax payments.

“Together, we will ensure no neighbor is left behind while we continue advocating for the restoration of full SNAP benefits,” Parker said in the statement.

In addition to city funds, the Parker administration said, the state has directed roughly $1 million toward the city to assist SNAP recipients and philanthropic groups have contributed $6 million as part of a “regional food fund.”

State and local leaders across Pennsylvania have been working to ensure meals are available to residents in need as SNAP disruptions deepen an already burgeoning food insecurity crisis.

On Friday, Gov. Josh Shapiro released $5 million from the state to Feeding Pennsylvania, a nonprofit, while the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners announced plans to offer $500,000 to food pantries. The Bucks County Board of Commissioners, which already released $150,000 in food assistance in response to the state budget impasse, is planning to consider an additional $200,000 next week.

In a release announcing the funds, Parker’s administration warned that the city could not fully replace SNAP benefits, as the federal government shutdown and state budget impasse had already resulted in a $600 million local budget shortfall.