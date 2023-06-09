Trump’s indictment has been unsealed. Here’s a look at what he’s charged with.

A federal court in Miami has unsealed a seven-count indictment of former President Donald Trop and a top aide, with counts including conspiracy to obstruct justice and concealing documents.

The document details allegations against Trump and former White House valet Waltine Nauta, who later worked for the former president as a personal aid. The pair are accused of crimes that carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

Trump is scheduled to appear on the charges before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in Miami Tuesday afternoon.

Read the indictment below: