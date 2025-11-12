SNAP recipients call on Trump admin to restore food benefits immediately as clergy fast in solidarity

Jacqueline Chapman was one of thousands of Pennsylvanians who received their federally funded food assistance late last week before the commonwealth had to pause payments as the Trump administration’s efforts to cease funding for food stamps during the government shutdown played out in court.

When Chapman, 65, received her $298 monthly benefits — already days late — from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, she went right to the grocery store buying enough to make pots of spaghetti, chicken and vegetables, and chickpea pasta.

Enough, she says, to stock up for months in case her future food assistance is somehow jeopardized again. She said she never could have imagined a presidential administration working to avoid funding SNAP.

“I had to go on my savings to feed myself,” said Chapman, of West Philadelphia.

That sense of uneasiness was deeply felt among SNAP recipients and advocates during a rally outside of Reading Terminal Market Wednesday. Organized by the Philadelphia Unemployment Project, clergy members, SNAP recipients, and supporters bundled up in hats and coats and called on the Trump administration to fully fund the federal food stamps program. Some advocates are participating in a sunrise-to-sunset on the sidewalk across from Reading Terminal to protest the pause.

Adam Goldman, executive director of the Project, said it’s “cruelty.”

“[Trump]’s withholding funds from hungry people,” Goldman said.

The Trump administration froze funding for SNAP at the end of October due to the government shutdown. The program serving 42 million Americans, is relied upon by nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians and half a million Philadelphians. Pennsylvania was able to distribute benefits to 190,000 households Friday before having to pause payments, said Brandon Cwalina, press secretary for Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services.

A federal judge in Rhode Island earlier this month said the Trump administration must pay November SNAP benefits in full. But, despite having the necessary funds to do so, the administration has taken to the courts to avoid paying the full benefits, resulting in a whiplash of appeals and court rulings. Most recently, the United States Supreme Court extended an order blocking full SNAP payments until Thursday just before midnight.

Meanwhile, the SNAP funding could be restored if the U.S. House approves a bill passed by the Senate to reopen the government.

Chants of “Fund SNAP now!” and “Shame!” became an adage throughout the event. Participants held signs directed at the Trump administration on the bare tree-lined sidewalk, “How cruel can you be?” or “Don’t take food from children.” The crowd received honks of support from cars driving past Reading Terminal. Vendors at the market rely on SNAP recipients for many of their sales.

Schaunel Steinnagel, a Presbyterian minister and co-pastor of the Welcome Church, is one of several participating in the fast Wednesday, noting there’s “the reality of experiencing and encountering what it means to go without food for some period of time.”

Also participating in the fast is Randy Barge, a reverend at the First Presbyterian Church of Olney. He pointed out his frustrations that President Donald Trump is developing a ballroom, political leaders are “feasting sumptuously on exotic dinners,” and members of Congress are still getting paid.

“While children have the possibility of not having food for the holiday season,” Barge said.

Members of Congress could vote on the Senate bill to reopen the government as soon as Wednesday. But the bill does not include an extension for Affordable Care Act tax credits as Democrats pushed for. It’s another layer of anxiety for SNAP recipients who rely on the ACA, like Dwayne Carson.

With food assistance funding in limbo “you feel really like you have no safety net,” said Carson, 62, an Air Force veteran. And, on top of that, without a guaranteed ACA tax credit extension “I feel like I’m stuck in a vortex.”

Staff Writer Zoe Greenberg contributed reporting to this story.