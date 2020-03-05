- Date: Thursday, March 5
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- Location: Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple
- TV: Fox News
President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Scranton, Pa. Thursday afternoon to participate in a Fox News town hall event, but unlike most of his interviews on the network, he might actually face tough questions.
Moderating tonight’s debate are anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, who are firmly on the “news” side of Fox News. It famously took Baier nearly 600 days to land his June 2018 interview with the president, and both have been forced to deal with the perception that Fox News acts as “state TV” for the White House due to the network’s fawning coverage of the president from opinion hosts like Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro.
“Our opinion folks, yes, they have defended the president, and yes, they have opinions that line up with the administration. But it’s the easiest thing to paint with a broad brush,” Baier told the Inquirer last year.
The town hall will come less than 24 hours after Trump gave a phone interview to Fox News opinion host Sean Hannity, one of the president’s loudest cheerleaders who acts as an informal adviser behind-the-scenes. Expect more pushback from Baier and MacCallum tonight than Hannity offered on Wednesday, where he failed to offer any corrections to multiple false claims made by Trump about coronavirus, including suggesting it was OK for infected people to go to work (the CDC advises the opposite).
“A lot of people will have this and it’s very mild. They’ll get better very rapidly,” Trump said. “We have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work. Some of them go to work, but they get better.”
Trump’s appearance in Scranton, the hometown of potential Democratic presidential opponent Joe Biden, also serves as a reminder of how important Pennsylvania will be during the 2020 election. Trump won the state by just 44,000 votes out of more than six million cast in the 2016 election.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream tonight’s town hall:
Tonight’s town hall, which will air on Fox News, is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and last an hour. It will be preceded by 30-minute version of Special Report anchored by Baier at 6 p.m., followed by a shortened version of The Story anchored by MacCallum at 7:30 p.m.
You can stream the town hall on the Fox News app and on FoxNews.com, but you’ll need a cable or satellite subscription. You can also stream Fox News on a host of so-called “skinny bundles,” including fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and AT&T Now.
Fox News will re-air tonight’s town hall in its entirety at 11 p.m.
Throughout his presidency, Trump very rarely grants interviews outside of his circle of opinion hosts on Fox News, such as Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity (who also interviewed the president ahead of this year’s Super Bowl).
But tonight, it’s the network’s news anchors who will be questioning the president. Co-moderating tonight’s even are Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. It’s been nearly two years since Baier has interviewed Trump, while MacCallum’s last interview with the president was all the way back in April 2017, which marked his first 100 days in office.
Tickets to tonight’s event were free, but were gone by Sunday, according to the network. Capacity for the main theater at the Scranton Cultural Center is about 1,800, according to WNEP.
Several streets in downtown Scranton — including several blocks of N. Washington Avenue, Vine Street, and Adams Avenue — are closed until 11 p.m. tonight.
Despite the Democratic National Committee denying Fox News the right to host a primary debate (citing a New Yorker article that outlined the network’s promotion of Trump and his agenda), the network has hosted eight town halls with Democratic presidential candidates during the 2020 election cycle.
Nearly 2.6 million viewers tuned in to Fox News to watch Sen. Bernie Sanders’ town hall in April 2019, which took place in the shadow of an abandoned steel mill in Bethlehem, Pa. Both Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren have declined Fox News invitations, but both have appeared in town halls on CNN and done events on MSNBC.
“A Fox News town hall adds money to the hate-for-profit machine. To which I say: hard pass,” Warren wrote in a Twitter thread last year. “Fox News is welcome to come to my events just like any other outlet.”