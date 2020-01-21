C-SPAN, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, and WHYY-TV will all offer live coverage of the impeachment trial beginning Tuesday afternoon, and will stream coverage on their respective websites and apps. In Philadelphia, viewers will also be able to watch coverage of Tuesday’s trial on 6ABC, CBS3, and NBC10, which will break into their normal programming and take network news coverage. Fox29 did not respond to an inquiry, but didn’t air live coverage of the impeachment hearings in November.