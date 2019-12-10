The same day House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, he is scheduled to hold a “Keep America Great” campaign rally in a swing county in this swing state.
Trump will probably talk about impeachment during the event in Dauphin County, so if you’re confused by what he is saying or simply want to learn more, below is what you need to know about what what happened so far, what all of this means, and what happens next:
Impeachment refers to how Congress has the power to determine a president should be removed office, as outlined in the Constitution.
When drafting the constitution the summer of 1787, the founders met at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall and discussed how to create a system of checks and balances, including for the office of the President. The option of impeachment was designed to protect the country from abuses of power.
Impeaching the president is not the same as removing the president from office. We’ll get to that later.
When describing the executive branch in the final section of Article II of the Constitution, it reads: “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
High crimes and misdemeanors is a pretty broad description, so leaders have interpreted it differently.
In the Federalist Papers of 1788, part of the effort to convince states to ratify the Constitution, Alexander Hamilton defined impeachable crimes as “those offenses which proceed from the misconduct of public men, or, in other words, from the abuse or violation of some public trust. They are of a nature which may with peculiar propriety be denominated POLITICAL, as they relate chiefly to injuries done immediately to the society itself.”
Mostly, Congress gets to decide what kind of wrongdoing would be a gross abuse of power.
After holding impeachment hearings where the House heard from witnesses and gathered evidence of possible wrongdoing by the president, House Democrats said Tuesday they will move forward with charging the president with impeachment.
The impeachment hearings you might have been reading about and seeing on TV were how representatives gathered evidence about the alleged crimes or wrongdoings.
Those witness testimonies led Democratic leaders on Tuesday to accuse Trump of violating the Constitution by pressuring Ukraine to investigate political rivals, like Joe Biden. For these actions, House Democrats announced Tuesday two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress when it attempted to investigate the Ukraine allegations.
Abuse of power, according to House Democrats, refers to Trump using his position as president to benefit himself.
“It is an impeachable offense for the president to exercise the power of his public office to obtain an improper personal benefit, while ignoring or injuring the national interest,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold E. Nadler (D-N.Y.) said on Tuesday announcing the articles of impeachment. “That is exactly what President Trump did when he solicited and pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 presidential election, thus damaging our national security, undermining the integrity of the next election and violating his oath of office to the American people.”
Obstruction of Congress, according to House Democrats, refers to how Trump did not cooperate with the impeachment inquiry, including instructing the White House and other executive branch officials to defy subpoenas seeking documents and subpoenas to testify during the hearings.
This does not mean Trump will be removed from office. Instead, this means the House Democratic leaders believe there is enough evidence to introduce formal charges of impeachment.
The House Judiciary Committee will vote on the articles and then the entire House will need to vote. For this to move forward, a simple majority (that would be 218 out of 435 House members)must vote to impeach the president, which is expected in the Democratic-controlled House.
Once that happens, it is passed over to the Senate for a trial. This is a political process and not a criminal trial, but the House announcing articles of impeachment could be compared to a grand jury indictment.
The Republican-led Senate will evaluate the charges in the articles of impeachment (abuse of power and obstruction of Congress) and essentially decide whether to “convict” the president of these wrongdoings or “acquit” him.
In order to remove the president, a supermajority of senators must vote to convict, meaning 67 senators must agree. If not, the process ends.
If the Senate decides to “convict” Trump on even one of the two charges, he will be removed from office and Vice President Mike Pence will become president. The Senate could also ban Trump from running for public office again.
Today’s announcement from Democratic leaders makes it almost certain Trump will be impeached, although, once again, that does not mean he will be removed from office.
It is extremely unlikely that Trump will be removed from office. While presidents have been impeached, no president has been impeached, convicted and removed from office.
Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson were impeached but acquitted by the Senate, meaning they stayed in office. Richard Nixon resigned before the House could impeach him.
For Trump to be removed from office, the 20 of the 53 Republican senators would essentially need to defect from their party and side with their Democratic colleagues in favor of removing him from office.
A whistle-blower alleged that President Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July 25 phone call to investigate former vice president and 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter. You’ve been hearing the phrase “quid pro quo” because also at question was whether Trump threatened to withhold military aid to Ukraine until Zelensky opened those investigations.
This whistle-blower complaint spurred the impeachment inquiry.
Trump has called the impeachment inquiry a “witch hunt” and denies pressuring Ukraine. He reiterated that today on Twitter:
If you have more questions about impeachment, or anything else, you can ask through The Inquirer’s “Curious Philly” portal.