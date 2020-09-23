That financial advantage was on display in the primary, when she raised $1.4 million compared to $415,600 for Brigid Callahan Harrison, the preferred candidate of the famed South Jersey Democratic machine. In the general election, Kennedy is outspending Van Drew on the airwaves more than ninefold so far. From the day after the July primary through last week, Kennedy had spent about $844,000 on TV ads, compared to just $90,000 for Van Drew, according to the ad tracking firm Advertising Analytics.