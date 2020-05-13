Voters in Atlantic City appear to have resoundingly rejected efforts, spearheaded by one casino owner, the casino workers’ union and a former North Jersey legislator, to change the way they govern their iconic seaside city.
Because Tuesday’s election was entirely vote-by-mail due to the coronavirus shutdown, ballots postmarked by May 12 and received by Atlantic County officials within 48 hours of the election must still be counted.
But results released Tuesday night showed a commanding lead for the “Vote No” side, led by Mayor Marty Small Sr. and other elected officials, as well as a coalition of neighborhood groups.
The preliminary tally showed 3,275 No votes and 985 yes votes.
“Listen it was never in doubt,” said Mayor Marty Small Sr., who will now face a primary challenge from Pamela Thomas-Fields in July. Small became mayor in October after then-Mayor Frank Gilliam pleaded guilty in federal court to defrauding a youth basketball league and resigned.
Small campaigned vigorously to defeat the referendum, likening it to another effort by outsiders to take power away from residents. The city is still under a state takeover opposed by many of the same people who fought this referendum.
The effort to change the government was funded primarily by Morris Bailey, owner of Resorts Casino, who contributed $280,000, and run by Bob McDevitt, head of Unite Here Local 54, the casino workers union.
Under the plan, Atlantic City’s nine member council, six of whom represent individual wards in the city, and a full-time mayor would have been replaced by five at-large council members who would appoint a professional city manager to run the city.
“It’s been hanging over our heads for over a year,” said Small. “It was a distraction, but important not to be distracted. A lot of people drank the Yes Vote Kool-Aid.”
McDevitt, who marshaled his 10,000 member union to file petitions and then campaign for the change in government, issued a statement Tuesday night conceding that the early returns appeared to be determinative.
He, along with former State Sen. Ray Lesniak, and former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian, had argued that the current government system had led to long-standing corruption and had been incapable of bringing lasting improvement to the city.
“After the first night of counting the ballots it is clear that the referendum to change the government structure in Atlantic City will be defeated by a wide margin even though counting continues,” he said.
“The citizens of Atlantic City have spoken,” he said. “There are many challenges ahead for Atlantic City as we begin to reopen businesses on the heels of the devastating pandemic. We wish the elected officials well in their struggles ahead. … The people have rejected change and we accept without qualification their decision.”